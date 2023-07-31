90 Day: Armando's Plans to Move Abroad with Kenny Drive His Mother to Tears

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Armando had to break some tough news to his beloved mother.

On Monday’s episode, Armando reduced his mom to tears after he announced his plans to move to Mexico City with his husband Kenny.

While on the way to pick his mother up from the airport, Armando admitted he'd been warming up about the idea of moving to the city, which Kenny desperately wanted. The couple discussed his mom’s fears about safety and the distance their new venture would put in between them.

TLC

In an interview, Kenny admitted he felt had been making some “headway” with convincing Armando to make the move but was “afraid her opinion is going to take him back to not wanting to move here.”

The couple picked Armando's mother up from the airport and headed to dinner in Mexico City where Armando attempted to gently broach the topic.

“It’s something we are talking about and we’ll see if we reach an agreement,” he explained as his mother recalled how she felt when he and Kenny had left her to go to La Misión and Rosarito in the past.

When she claimed that “neither of you cared” about her feelings when they left, Armando reassured her that he had gone with a heavy heart.

TLC

“You saw me cry and left anyway,” she continued through tears. “And now, again, you want to move farther away from me? Or what do you want? I don’t understand.”

“Are you trying to make me suffer?” she added.

His mother explained that despite his grown age, Armando was still “my little boy” as she grew increasingly emotional.

Though he acknowledged the pain she must have felt when he went away, Armando revealed that he felt he “didn’t have another option” after his family neglected to make him feel “supported” after coming out as gay.

“When I said ‘I am this person,’ did you support me? No,” he continued, as his mother pointed out that she never told him to leave the house. “You didn’t kick me out of the house, but you told me that I wasn’t that person. [You said], ‘You were married, you are not that person.’”

TLC

Armando added that he wanted his family to reassure that they loved him “no matter what” and despite the fact they may “have all the reasons in the world,” his mother “never let me know that I was supported and loved.”



“Maybe that’s how you saw it,” she said to which he replied, “I never heard the words.”

“I didn't feel supported when I came out the first time six years ago because I think they were afraid and didn't know how to approach it. And I cut them some slack because I was like, you know they need time too,” Armando said in a confessional.

“But with everything that I went through ... the [way] my mom is in some ways victimizing herself is very unfair,” he said. “I've held so much in, I've been so hurt over the years and now I'm going to voice it.”

TLC

The San Felipe native recalled coming out of the closet and the implications of ending his relationship with his daughter’s mother and nobody asking how he was doing with the separation.



“Nobody gave me a hug. I got out of my pain alone,” Armando said with heavy emotion in his voice.

He later explained to cameras that his mother “calling me out” for leaving was “very triggering” as he claimed he only left because he had to in order to “survive.”

TLC

As the conversation came to a lull, Kenny interjected to check in with his partner who shook his head no when he asked if everything was “OK.”

“I know Armando’s mom loves him to death, but I wish she could see sometimes what she does to him,” he said in his own confessional. “She puts so much guilt on Armando, and sometimes it seems like she won't let him put his own happiness and feelings first.”

Armando reiterated that he and Kenny had no intentions to hurt her with their potential move. As the couple have yet to make a decision, he reassured his mother that he would be considerate of her feelings before making the final say.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.