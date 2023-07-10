90 Day: Kenny Confronts 'Pressure' from 26-Years-Younger Armando to Embrace Fatherhood (Again!) at Age 60

Kenny and Armando were at odds about their plans for the future on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Monday’s season 5 premiere, Kenny’s desire to move to Mexico City came between the couple as his partner Armando feared for their safety.

“A little over a year and a half ago, we visited Mexico City for a couple of days and I just fell in love with it. I loved the vibe of it and I thought this would be a really cool place to live,” Kenny, 60, said in a confessional. “So about six months ago, I brought up the idea to Armando to move to Mexico City and it was not received well.”

As “a small-town boy,” 34-year-old Armando was less than thrilled about the potential move because “I've heard that there are so many dangers, people get hurt, robbed constantly. But you know, no matter what I tell Kenny, no matter the risk, he doesn't seem to care about any of that.”

Kenny and Armando. TLC

The pair decided to give Mexico City a try by taking a summer trip to the destination despite Armando’s worries. He told Kenny, “I'm doing this for you because I know you want to experience it and I'm kind of going out of my comfort zone.”

Armando admitted that he was thrilled about one aspect of the trip — moving forward in the process of having biological children together. “I'll be honest, what does make me excited is possibly knowing that we could expand our family because I feel we haven’t made much progress on that,” he said.

Kenny agreed, explaining, “With surrogacy, we're not going to find it here.... There's nothing here. And so that's a good reason to go and to do this trial. We are going to go to the clinics and we're going to check it out to see if it's right for us.”



TLC

Armando was still worried that his partner — who is 26 years his senior — might still be having doubts about their plans and asked, “How do you really feel? Like do you really want to go or are you pressured by me wanting that?”

“I mean, there is pressure, I’ll admit,” Kenny responded. “I've told you that before there's pressure on it because it's not something I would have thought of and like I know my children were in vitro and all that but you're talking 25, 28 years ago, and I know I've been dragging I guess because I just sometimes reality sinks in and the reality is my age.”

Kenny admitted that their differing opinions on growing a family had left them at “an impasse” for the last year and a half.

“We keep going back and forth and more so me. I honestly knew — not even thought — I knew I was done having kids,” he shared. “You know, I raised four children primarily on my own, and I loved every second of it. But I was done.”



Armando felt like they were wasting time debating the issue. “I know Kenny has had his hesitations, and I do feel like I've been patient with everything he's feeling, but a lot of what we've talked about is time and Kenny's age,” he shared. “Why aren't we getting this done now then if that's the issue — if that's what we're scared about of Kenny growing older — then why aren't we getting this done now?”

Kenny reminded him that having a child is a “a life-changing decision” unlike moving to a new city, but Armando disagreed: “I do feel like Kenny's being naive when it comes to Mexico City. It's a city he knows nothing about. He hasn't ever lived there.”

“I'm not being naive,” Kenny responded. “I'm very fully aware that they're dangers in Mexico City just like any other city in the world, but it's where you go. There's different neighborhoods and different areas that are safe, but I'm not letting it take over my mind.”

As decisions about their future loomed, Armando and Kenny realized the pressure was coming between them.

“Kenny and I aren't used to so much conflict between us,” Armando said. “We're very similar in our tastes and what we want and what we like, and we always agree on things we want to do. But this is really the first thing that's like we're totally disagreeing on and completely on opposite sides.”

“I feel a crack in our relationship,” Kenny added. “And I don't want this decision to come in between us.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

