90 Day's 'Sexy Memaw' Angela Is Back for 'Last Resort'! Plus It's 'All or Nothing' for 5 Couples (Exclusive)

There’s trouble in paradise ahead on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a new supertease for the upcoming TLC series featuring the return of five couples from the 90 Day Fiancé universe: Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods from The Single Life, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren from season 8 of the OG series, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi from Before the 90 Days, Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata from season 6 of 90 Day and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown from The Single Life.

The couples have two weeks to "face their relationship demons" and decide whether to work things out or split up for good. Therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast will lead group sessions and resort activities to guide the contestants on their journeys.

90 Day Last Resort. TLC

Jovi and Yara are in a “pretty rocky” place in their marriage as Jovi admits she’s been “miserable for two and a half years.” Meanwhile, Kalani tells Asuelu she went to a lawyer to talk about divorce and Ed admits that he and Liz are facing their “last chance” to make things work and that it's "all or nothing." (As she calls him a “piece of s---,” nothing is seeming like a strong option.)

The therapists invite the contestants to “open up your eyes to the issues” in order to “hopefully become a better a couple.” We see the couples playing various games on the beach and getting competitive with each other.

Angela shows off her “sexy memaw” body to her long-distance husband Michael, who balks at her revealing outfit.

90 Day Angela. TLC

Later, Yara confesses to Jovi during group therapy, “I hide something behind your back.”

Molly claims Kelly has “no respect” for her “as a mother and as a business owner.” In return, Kelly cries, “I went against all my beliefs for her. No, no, she did me wrong!” Then during a group session, Kalani has an emotional outburst at Asuelu, declaring that she “begged” him to not doing something and he “kept doing it.”

“You do have to hit rock bottom,” says Dr. Jason Prendergast. “You do kinda have to tear it down to build it back up.”

Later on a boat, Yara tearfully asks Jovi, “Why would you text her?!” He cooly replies, “I was just trying to have fun last night. That’s it.” Then, Ed chimes in with, “He’s more excited about seeing this girl then you,” prompting Jovi to get up and threaten to punch him.

90 Day Big Ed and Michael. TLC

In the conclusion, Angela video calls with Michael and makes a shocking announcement. “I do love you, Michael, with all my heart,” she says tearfully. “But these are divorce papers.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14th at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.