'90 Day': Molly and Kelly Arrive Separately for 'Last Resort' Therapy to Retrace How Things 'Fell Apart'

Despite Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown not being "on the same page" when they arrive at the retreat, she believes that "there's still hope" for a reconciliation on '90 Day: The Last Resort'

By
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on August 14, 2023 11:00PM EDT
90 Day Molly and Kelly
Molly and Kelly on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. Photo:

TLC

Molly Hopkins has left the door open to a reconciliation with Kelly Brown.

On Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Molly admitted that she was “a little nervous to see Kelly” as they arrived at the couples retreat separately. 

“I think that he and I are just not on the same page,” she shared. “But I do love Kelly, and I believe that there's still hope for us, I do.”

The 47-year-old single mother of two opened up about feeling her struggle to find the one, sharing, “I've been blessed with a lot of things in this life. But I don't think I've been very lucky in the search for true love in the man department.”

90 Day Molly and Kelly
Molly on '90 Day: The Last Resort'.

TLC

The Georgia native recalled the beginning of her relationship with Kelly, which was chronicled on the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“I’ve had a habit of rushing into things, but with Kelly I took it a lot slower than I usually do,” she shared. “I met Kelly on social media and when he messaged me back and told me that he worked for NYPD. I thought that was kind of hot. We dated long distance for two years, and we fell in love with each other.”

In flashback, Molly told Kelly that she has “a perma grin” since their first meeting, adding, “I can’t even talk without smiling.”

In a confessional, Molly admitted that the relationship has been a roller coaster since then. “Immediately after Kelly retired, he moved to Georgia," she said. "And I thought the plan was to come here, marry me, have a family and do the thing.” 

She continued, “But things fell apart and he really lost all motivation. So we went from being so high — talking about buying a house and engagement rings — to arriving separately at a couples retreat.”

Despite arriving solo, Molly still had high hopes for the retreat and her future with Kelly.

“I need this so bad. I need this beach. I need this therapy. I need this place. I need a break from my kids, from my shop,  from this crazy turmoil. Holy f---,” she explained. “Kelly and I have stayed in touch even though we're not together right now, and I still have some love for Kelly, and if we can work on our relationship here, maybe we can bring some life back into it.”

90 Day Molly and Kelly
Molly on '90 Day: The Last Resort'.

TLC

While Molly was optimistic about the retreat, the trailer for 90 Day: The Last Resort teased that there will be trouble in paradise for the couple.

In the clip, Molly claimed Kelly had “no respect” for her “as a mother and as a business owner.” In return, Kelly cried, “I went against all my beliefs for her. No, no, she did me wrong!”

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

