90 Day's 'Big' Ed Blows Past His Own Relationship Issues and Braces to Face His 'Enemies' on 'Last Resort'

Ed Brown and Liz Woods are packing their California life and moving to Arkansas — but not before two weeks of TLC-endorsed therapy alongside their combative costars

By
Published on August 14, 2023 11:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance, Ed and Lix
Photo:

TLC

“Big” Ed Brown came ready for confrontation on 90 Day: The Last Resort — but not just with his 11-time fiancé Elizabeth “Liz” Woods

The 90 Day legacy star arrived in the Florida Keys for couple’s therapy without knowing which other cast members would be in attendance. He was shocked to find some of his most recent Happily Ever After? season 7 nemeses Angela Deem, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren awaiting him. 

“After the tell-all, it’s gonna be very interesting, and intense, going through therapy with all of these couples,” Ed said in an interview. “I’m pretty sure I left New York with some enemies that I’ll be spending the next couple of weeks with.”

He added, “Even though there could be some animosity, I’m gonna stay focused on myself and Liz, and try to get something out of it.”

90 Day Fiance, Ed and Lix

The last time Ed saw any of the people was while filming the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired earlier this year. In it, many of the cast members teamed up on Ed and slammed his treatment of Liz — especially when it was revealed Ed had been secretly texting his ex-fiancé Rose —even asking to visit her in the Philippines. 

It’s no secret that Ed has rubbed some 90 Day stars the wrong way. And though Yara was still derisively calling him “Small Ed,” it seemed she and Jovi were planning to put the the drama aside during Last Resort.

Ed approached the couple first with an apology: “For my behavior — I’m so sorry.”

Ed and Jovi shook hands, as Yara stepped in to clarify their tell-all interaction. “Actually, you [were] taking my side. But I was so overwhelmed that I didn’t remember that,” she told Ed. Jovi called the entire TLC filming a “fresh start for everyone” as they shared a drink. 

90 Day Fiance, Angela Deem

Whether Angela feels the same way about Ed  has yet to be seen. She didn’t participate in the makeup drink, instead spending time with cast member Kalani Faagata to debrief on her current relationship woes. 

Surprisingly, Ed and Liz entered the resort appearing to be on good terms. The pair announced they were packing up their California home and moving to Ed’s home state of Arkansa because Ed’s family “brings the best out in him” — and her as his partner. 

Their issues to this point have mainly been related to fidelity and Ed’s tight grip on Liz’s work life. Ed told cameras he wasn't sure if Liz was capable of trusting him fully — something they hope to work on in the two-week intervention with TLC. 

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

