90 Day's Kalani and Angela Get Hammered, Bond over Cheating Husbands and Their Ability to 'F--- a Bitch Up'

90 Day: The Last Resort's Angela and Kalani are bonding over their cheating husbands.

In the latest episode of the TLC series, the two women joined the other couples for a night out in the Florida Keys and they quickly got to talking about their relationship woes. Kalani couldn't help but joke in a confessional recounting their heart-to-heart conversation that a couple of cocktails helped the pair loosen up and open up to each other.

"I'm happy to see Angela. This is my bitch. I know she's here to cause some trouble. I am like, yes!" she said. "I've gone out with her before. She can drink me under the table, bitch, and I have a high tolerance for alcohol, okay?"

She also remarked on the fact that she and Kalani are grappling with similar problems in their marriages. "I do see a lot of similarities between me and Angela. I think we both have very big hearts and we take care of the people around us — but we'll f--- a bitch up if we need to," she said.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' finds former couples working on their relationship issues. TLC

As the ladies chatted at the bar, Kalani confessed that her husband Asuelu had been misbehaving. "He's acting like a little boy?" Angela asked, before telling Kalani she's been there, done that with her own husband, Michael.

"I went through this when Michael was 29. Now he's going to be 35. When you gonna grow up?" she said.

The pair discussed how the lying on top of the cheating is what really frustrates them. "If you forgive someone for cheating once, and they say, 'I'll never do it again,' and then they do it again..." Kalani said, prompting Angela to jump in and declare, "Lying is cheating."

Kalani agreed with the assertion. "If you can look me in my face and lie, that's worse than actual cheating," she explained.

"You are messing with my f---ing heart, is what you're doing," Angela added.

It was at that point that Kalani dropped the bombshell that Asuelu had cheated on her.

"Oh God, he's lucky you're still here," Angela responded with dismay.

Later in her confessional, Angela shared how hearing about Kalani's situation put her own marriage troubles in perspective.

"My heart goes out to Kalani. It's hard to even think that Asuelu done all this stuff to her. It's kind of making me feel like, damn, I thought me and Michael had it bad," she said. "Honestly, when you think you got something bad, look at somebody else and they're going through it worse. Michael cheated on a lie, Asuelu cheated physically."

At the bar, Kalani admitted to Angela that she suspected Asuelu had been unfaithful before discovering the hard truth. "Men don't understand that women have real intuition," she explained. "Like, I could feel it in my f---ing gut."

"And they can tell you 'no' all day. They're gaslighting us. They're making us look crazy," a fired-up Angela replied, before the conversation took a more sobering turn, as she realized there wasn't much she could say to help her friend.

"What advice can I give you, Kalani? I'm in the same boat. Like, I can't say, 'Leave him,' because look … we're mirror imaging."

After the cathartic conversation, the two women hugged and Kalani admitted in confessional that talking things through with Angela made her feel a bit better. "I was a little nervous coming in here, but seeing Angela has kind of eased my concerns," she said. "I know Angela can get very fired up. I don't want her to go against Asuelu, but it is nice to know she has my back."

90 Day's Angela and Michael have been married since January 2020. Angela Deem/Instagram

Angela and her husband first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2. After tying the knot in January 2020, they starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where they dealt with trust issues, distance, finances and other love interests. The season ended with Angela sobbing over Michael cheating with another woman online.

In 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couple is hoping to work through their problems in the hopes of rebuilding their relationship.

Kalani and Asuelu, meanwhile, made their TLC debut in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. They married in September 2018 and have two children together.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

