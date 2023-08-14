Michael Who? 90 Day's Angela Flirts with 'Last Resort' Hotel Staff While Holding Divorce Papers

The "sexy memaw" of '90 Day Fiancé' kept her options open as she and entered virtual couple's therapy with her African husband

90 Day Fiance, Angela Deem

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela and Michael are back on The Last Resort — but their marriage isn’t the only thing on Angela’s mind. 

The show’s “sexy memaw” got friendly with one of the resort staffers — even though she’s on site to patch her marriage with couple’s therapy. While heading to her rooms, Angela got her flirt on with the resort employee, even while explaining her relationship trouble. 

“You’re a nice looking man,” Anglea said. “Are you married? You’re not? Well, I am. But, my husband’s in Nigeria. But he’s cheated on me, and that’s why I’m here for therapy — couple’s therapy.”

The man replied. “That’s too bad.”

“Yeah, for him,” Angela said. “And hopefully I’ll know if I’m gonna make it or not because I’m at my last rope. So if we don’t, I’m gonna be open for dinner.”

90 Day Fiance, Angela Deem

The man wasn’t forward with Angela, but didn’t shy away from her advances either. He kept it professional, telling cameras, “It’s quite kind of rare for me to have somebody talking about their personal life. But if she would like to take the time to heal and think about what she’s going to do next, and we are here to assist every guest. We are in hospitality, so we are so friendly. And if that’s inside the resort and they would like to have a dinner, why not? We are all together.” 

Angela and Michael have gone through their share of marital difficulties. Viewers may remember Angela had a male friend in Canada who she met on TikTok — one who Michael was adamant she not visit. At the same time, Michael was chatting up another American woman virtually…one he even said he loved.

The tech-based infidelity led to a near breakup, though Angela and Michael stayed married long enough to sign on for the therapy show. Now, with Michael appearing virtually, they’ll try to sort their love out for good. 

If it doesn’t work, though, Angela is ready to move on. While her 90 Day costars packed bikinis and flip flops, Angela came ready with divorce papers — just waiting on her signature. A preview for upcoming episode of the series showed Angela waving the papers at Michael (via iPad) as she contemplated their fate.

At the end of the two weeks in paradise, each couple will be asked to participate in a recommitment ceremony. If they choose to stay married is something no one can predict — maybe even Angela and Michael themselves. 

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way at 8 p.m. ET.

