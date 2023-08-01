90 Day's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik 'Loathe' Big Ed Brown: 'So Insecure'

Chantel Everett and her ex Pedro Jimeno also made Loren and Alexei's list of least favorite '90 Day Fiancé' costars

By
Published on August 1, 2023 02:22PM EDT
90 Day's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik 'Loathe' Big Ed Brown: 'So Insecure'
Photo:

lorenbrovarnik/Instagram; thisisbiged/Instagram

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik aren’t fond of all of their 90 Day Fiancé colleagues. 

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days couple named one person from the franchise they just can’t stand: “Big” Ed Brown. “I loathe, loathe him," Loren said on an episode of the When Reality Hits with Jax and Britney podcast. "He's so insecure, but not at the same time. Just not a fan and I think everybody's well aware of it."

The couple has never crossed professional paths with Brown — who first appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex-fiancé Rosemarie Vega. He’s since appeared on additional 90 Day spinoffs with his latest fiancé Elizabeth “Liz” Woods

ed brown
ed brown/instagram

The relationship hasn’t been all smooth sailing, with 11 on-screen breakups leading to an eventual reconciliation — at least, that’s what Brown’s upcoming appearance seems to imply. He and Woods have been cast on 90 Day: The Last Resort, a new vacation spinoff that tests couples one last time to see if reconciliation is in the cards. 

Loren and Alexei’s distaste for 90 Day cast members didn’t end there. Loren also brought up a previous riff with Chantel Everett of 90 Day spinoff The Family Chantel.

"We met them at a tell-all and she was training to be a nurse and I have Tourette syndrome and she was like, 'Your disease,' and I'm like, 'I am not contagious, honey,'" Loren said. 

Alexei chimed in that “Since then, she wouldn't let go."

She also noted distaste for the reality star and her ex Pedro Jimeno after Everett blocked her on social media. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14 on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiance: Armando and Kenny
90 Day: Armando's Plans to Move Abroad with Kenny Drive His Mother to Tears
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten â Including Bullet Holes in His House.
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten — Including Bullet Holes in His House
90 Day: Kimberly and TJ
90 Day: Kimberly Clashes with TJ's 'Sexist' Culture and Adopts 'Me Against Them' Attitude Toward His Family
Brandan & Mary, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Brandan Lies to Mary's Grandfather After Calling Him a 'Stone Cold Killer' with 'Resting B Face'
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
90 Day: Cleo Chafes When Christian Boils Her Autism Down to Getting Easily 'Overwhelmed'
"90 Day's Daniele and Yohan â and a Puppy! â Are Reunited and 'Inseparable' After Hitting Restart.
90 Day's Daniele and Yohan — and a Puppy! — Are Reunited and 'Inseparable' After Hitting Restart
Riley & Violet, 90 day Fiance
90 Day's Riley and Violet Block Each Other After Blowout Fight: 'You Trampled and Insult Me'
Shelia & David, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Sheila Pushes David Away When Her Mother Dies Just Hours After They First Meet: 'I Want to Be Alone'
Jasmine & Gino, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jasmine Pooh-Poohs Gino's Wedding Ring Pick — by Wearing the One Her Ex Gave Her
90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey
90 Day: Statler Reveals She's Cheated and Dempsey Tries to Expel Bad Vibes by Saging Her — Down There
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary, but Her Grandparents Are Next Doo
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary — but Her Grandparents Are Next Door (Exclusive)
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown Debuts âSpunkyâ New Hair to âGo Along with New Lifeâ https://www.instagram.com/p/CvGe1h9u-Vl/ Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Debuts ‘Spunky’ New Hairstyle to ‘Go Along with New Life’
90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian
90 Day: Christian Getting 'Crushed' in the Past Made Him Fear Intimacy — but Cleo Doesn't 'Buy It' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad