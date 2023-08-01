90 Day's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik 'Loathe' Big Ed Brown: 'So Insecure'

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik aren’t fond of all of their 90 Day Fiancé colleagues.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days couple named one person from the franchise they just can’t stand: “Big” Ed Brown. “I loathe, loathe him," Loren said on an episode of the When Reality Hits with Jax and Britney podcast. "He's so insecure, but not at the same time. Just not a fan and I think everybody's well aware of it."

The couple has never crossed professional paths with Brown — who first appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex-fiancé Rosemarie Vega. He’s since appeared on additional 90 Day spinoffs with his latest fiancé Elizabeth “Liz” Woods.

ed brown/instagram

The relationship hasn’t been all smooth sailing, with 11 on-screen breakups leading to an eventual reconciliation — at least, that’s what Brown’s upcoming appearance seems to imply. He and Woods have been cast on 90 Day: The Last Resort, a new vacation spinoff that tests couples one last time to see if reconciliation is in the cards.

Loren and Alexei’s distaste for 90 Day cast members didn’t end there. Loren also brought up a previous riff with Chantel Everett of 90 Day spinoff The Family Chantel.

"We met them at a tell-all and she was training to be a nurse and I have Tourette syndrome and she was like, 'Your disease,' and I'm like, 'I am not contagious, honey,'" Loren said.

Alexei chimed in that “Since then, she wouldn't let go."

She also noted distaste for the reality star and her ex Pedro Jimeno after Everett blocked her on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14 on TLC.

