90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for Making Daughter's 'Wednesday' Birthday Special

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are still going strong as a family unit after 90 Day Fiancé.

Liz just celebrated her daughter Ryleigh’s 10th birthday — and Ed contributed his love and creativity to make the celebration special. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Liz showed some scenes from her daughter’s Wednesday-themed birthday — and paid tribute to Ed for his involvement.

“Late post, but a moment to applaud this man. You helped me make my daughter’s double digit birthday special!” Liz wrote. “You created a craft table to keep all the kiddos entertained.” The photo showed Ed directing a group of children at the table, which sat in front of a rendition of Wednesday Addams' dormitory window, as seen on the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega.

Ed also stood right beside the daughter as she blew out her cupcake tower, Liz showed in another photo. The mom also included a photo of Ryleigh, clad in an appropriately goth black dress, beside her presents — and said they celebrated the milestone birthday a month late. To finish the posts off, Liz included a family photo of Ed, Ryleigh and herself at the birthday party.

Liz and Ed’s road hasn’t been entirely easy — as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers have seen, the couple briefly split more than a handful of times, and called off their engagement the last time they were seen on screen. During the season 7 tell-all, the pair were at odds over their relationship — and even admitted they’d moved into separate homes.

However, they seemed to be back together as of February, when Ed shared an Instagram video of himself dancing with “my baby.”

Now it appears Ed and Liz are engaged again — as her latest Instagram photos and videos show Liz sporting her diamond ring.

