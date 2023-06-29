90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for Making Daughter's 'Wednesday' Birthday Special

Liz Woods and Ed Brown appear to be engaged again after '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

By
Published on June 29, 2023 11:02AM EDT
90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for 'Making My Daughter's Birthday Special' with 'Wednesday'-Themed Treats
Photo:

Instagram/e_92_marie

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are still going strong as a family unit after 90 Day Fiancé

Liz just celebrated her daughter Ryleigh’s 10th birthday — and Ed contributed his love and creativity to make the celebration special. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Liz showed some scenes from her daughter’s Wednesday-themed birthday — and paid tribute to Ed for his involvement. 

“Late post, but a moment to applaud this man. You helped me make my daughter’s double digit birthday special!” Liz wrote. “You created a craft table to keep all the kiddos entertained.” The photo showed Ed directing a group of children at the table, which sat in front of a rendition of Wednesday Addams' dormitory window, as seen on the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega

90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for 'Making My Daughter's Birthday Special' with 'Wednesday'-Themed Treats

Instagram/e_92_marie

Ed also stood right beside the daughter as she blew out her cupcake tower, Liz showed in another photo. The mom also included a photo of Ryleigh, clad in an appropriately goth black dress, beside her presents — and said they celebrated the milestone birthday a month late. To finish the posts off, Liz included a family photo of Ed, Ryleigh and herself at the birthday party. 

Liz and Ed’s road hasn’t been entirely easy — as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers have seen, the couple briefly split more than a handful of times, and called off their engagement the last time they were seen on screen. During the season 7 tell-all, the pair were at odds over their relationship — and even admitted they’d moved into separate homes

90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for 'Making My Daughter's Birthday Special' with 'Wednesday'-Themed Treats

Instagram/e_92_marie

However, they seemed to be back together as of February, when Ed shared an Instagram video of himself dancing with “my baby.”

Now it appears Ed and Liz are engaged again — as her latest Instagram photos and videos show Liz sporting her diamond ring

90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for 'Making My Daughter's Birthday Special' with 'Wednesday'-Themed Treats

Instagram/e_92_marie

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+
Cobie Smulders Reveals She's Known About Maria Hill's Marvel Fate for 'Years' After 'Secret Invasion' Shocker
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Is 'Optimistic' for 'High-Stakes' New 'VPR' Season but Doesn't 'Know What to Expect' (Exclusive)
Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale
Camila Mendes Pens Emotional Tribute to 'Riverdale' on Last Day Filming: 'Saying Goodbye to an Entire Life'
90 Day Fiance: Riley and Violet
90 Day: Riley Dares Violet Not to Touch Him After Circling the Globe to Be with Her — but She Made Other Plans
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer'
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer' with New Man as Ex Bartise Embraces Fatherhood
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
90 Day: Cleo Wonders How Boyfriend Christian Will Fare His First Time Dating a Transgender Woman with Autism
90 Day Fiancee, Gino and Jasmine
90 Day: Jasmine Tells Gino 'We Are No Longer Engaged' After Explosive Prenup Fight
90 Day Fiancee, Amanda and Razvan
90 Day: Razvan Says Amanda's 'Pushing Me Away' as She's 'Uncomfortable' and 'Jealous' He Kisses Other Women
ethan and olivia plath
'Welcome to Plathville' Star Olivia Plath Addresses Rumors That She and Ethan Have Split
90 Day Fiance Meisha and Nicola
90 Day's Meisha Navigates Love Sans Sex with Nicola as He Pushes for Marriage — Despite Keeping Her a Secret
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Gino Reveals Fears About Jasmine's 'Temper' as She Sobs and Slams His Manhood over Prenup
Harold from Match Me Abroad, the second a photo of Harold with his date Michaela
'Match Me Abroad': Harold Gets a Kiss After Showing His Date 'the Most Private Thing I Have' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance: Usman and New girlfriend
'90 Day': As Usman Gushes About 'Loving and Caring' New Woman, His Ex Kim Is 'Staying Positive'
Tom Mann/Instagram
'X Factor' Star Tom Mann Reflects 1 Year Later on the 'Unbearable Pain' of Losing Fiancée on Wedding Day
Gwendlyn Brown/Kody Brown/Ysabel Brown
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Share Father's Day Tributes to Dad Kody: 'Love You Always'
90 day fiance
90 Day's Violet Won't 'Admit I'm Wrong' as Riley Visits Vietnam with Many Questions — and PI on Speed Dial