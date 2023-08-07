'90 Day' Star Angela Reveals 'When the Trouble Really Came' for Her Relationship with Husband Michael on 'Last Resort'

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are one of five '90 Day Fiancé' couples heading to paradise for another shot at love — and therapy — with their on-again, off-again partners

By
Published on August 7, 2023 03:18PM EDT
Angela Deem attends Reality Lip Sync Battle at Slate NYC
Photo:

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Even as 90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem basks in paradise, it looks like her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi is headed in pretty hellish direction. 

As the Happily Ever After? star geared up to participate in another TLC spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, she shared a little bit about why the show — in which Michael participated remotely due to travel restrictions — made her feel like her relationship with Michael was changing for the worse. 

"On one hand, it was really really, really great," she told Entertainment Tonight about the therapeutic experience. "At least he was there, you know, but at the end what really got me at the end of the night when everybody got to go home or into the hotels with their partners or at least beside their partners, I didn't.”

Angela continued, “That's when the trouble really came because I've had everybody's husbands on my back porch and all the women getting their beauty sleep. I’m like, 'What the hell's going on here?'"

As seen on TLCâs 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
Jessica McGowan Photography

The reason for the visits? Angela’s sage advice.

“I can't even worry about my own relationship because I'm turning into memaw now," she joked. "You know, I finally had to put a stop to it and say hey, get your friggin' husbands, I'm trying to work on my relationship, my husband."

Angela and Michael first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2. They later appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where the married couple struggle with trust, distance, finances and other love interests. The season — which ended in January — concluded with Angela sobbing over Michael cheating with another woman online. 

In the upcoming series, both Angela and Michael will face their relationship and personal demons in hopes of rebuilding their relationship.

“I never fully realized we have a miscommunication problem, honestly," she said of what she learned while filming. "I'm learning something every week from their culture, and I really wasn't embracing that. I wasn't until the therapy. 'Cause I'm trying, you know? I'm trying to learn 'cause everyone thinks I got an anger problem. No, I don't. I don't have an anger problem, I just have no tolerance for bulls---.”

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, also on TLC.

