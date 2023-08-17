90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit Celebrate 'Peaceful and Beautiful' 2-Year Anniversary

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh's love continues winning, despite their 30-year age gap and the fact his family disowned him after learning they had secretly married

By
August 17, 2023
Photo:

Jenny Slatten/Instagram

Happy anniversary to one of 90 Day Fiancé fans' favorite couples: Jenny and Sumit!

The TLC pair shared a glimpse into their two-year marriage on Instagram Thursday with a joint post written by Sumit: “Today we have completed 2 years of marriage. Theses 2 years passed by very quickly. These 2 years has been so peaceful and beautiful. Thank you so much and happy anniversary my love @jan_frmsan

Alongside the caption was a photo of Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, posing in front of a mosaic wall in India, Sumit's homeland where they now live. Sumit stood stoic, while Jenny kicked a foot in the air and raised an arm near her head.

Well-wishing viewers send their support in the comments after watching Jenny and Sumit's story unfold on screen for years. 

90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
TLC

Jenny and Sumit have a 30-year age gap, which hasn’t stopped 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? from crowning them a TLC success story — though it has been an issue for Sumit's family. 

Sumit’s relatives weren’t initially welcoming to Jenny, even forbidding him from marrying her. It caused them to tie the knot in secret, only later telling his family they’d actually wed. Sumit’s mother cut him out of the family for the betrayal, though his other family members attempted to keep the peace. 

Based on how their love story has played out on camera, it didn’t look like Jenny would ever be welcomed to the family. But recent photos from a Christmas party with Sumit’s siblings their Instagram accounts prompted fans to think they may be making progress behind the scenes. 

Sumit and Jenny see eye to eye on most things, though they have different views on children. Though Jenny has made it clear she’s not going to be a mom again at her age, but Sumit hasn’t ruled out children, primarily in an attempt to appease his family. The pair have also butted heads over relationship issues like where to live and being open to try some of the positions from the Kama Sutra.

Sumit and Jenny aren’t currently on screen (except for occasional Pillow Talk after show appearances). But TLC fans can get plenty of fixes, with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing Sundays at 8 pm ET and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET followed by 90 Day: The Last Resort at 9 p.m. ET.

