90 Day's Jen Tells Rishi She's Done If His Mom Mentions Her Age One More Time: 'Could You Be Kind?'

Jen Boecher put her foot down on comments related to her age and later confessed she didn't know where the couple stood

By Esther Kang
Published on May 28, 2023 10:00 PM
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher. Photo: rishisinghdhakar/Instagram, Jennifer Charity/Instagram

Jen Boecher is at her wit's end. 

During Sunday's tell-all episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the 47-year-old reality star put her foot down when she refused to tolerate any further criticism about her age gap with her 32-year-old partner Rishi Singh

Though their relationship is up in the air as Jen claimed she no longer considers Rishi her fiancé, the pair were engaged for two years and struggled to receive his family's blessing over their 15-year difference. 

90 Day Fiance Jen and Rishi
Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher. Rishi Singh/instagram

"If you were a year or six months apart, we would have said ‘yes’ but we were surprised to hear about your age," Rishi's mom said in a video call. "You are very smart. You do not have any flaws. The only flaw is age, otherwise we would have accepted you."

Following their conversation, Jen admitted she was disappointed with the confrontation and noted she was feeling a "tidal wave of emotion."

"Hearing his mom say over and over 'she's too old for you, she's too old for you,'" she said through tears in a confessional interview. "Like f--- you! It's not nice. You acknowledge it's not nice yet, you keep repeating it."

Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
TLC

Attempting to confront her partner, Jen video-called Rishi to give him an ultimatum about his mother's "hurtful" comments about her age. 

"The thing with your mom, she thinks I'm too old," she explained. "It's just so f---ing hurtful. Do you get that? How hurtful that is to me? I would like you to convey that to her and if I ever hear her say that ever again, we will never speak again."

Before Rishi could interject, Jen shut things down with a firm "never."

"She's not aware [of] what she's saying because she's a proper housewife," Rishi said, citing cultural differences while defending his mother. 

He claimed that his mom didn't have intentions to "hurt" her, but doesn't know "how to talk to people" before apologizing on her behalf. 

"I don't know if this is a viable relationship because that’s your mom," Jen confessed. "I feel like you should have had this conversation with them before, like, 'Please don't point out the fact that she's older than me.'"

She added, “Could you just be kind?”

Rishi promised he would "definitely make them understand" that his parents's tendency to hone in on Jen's age will no longer fly. "I’m literally very sad about it and I'm on my knees," the personal trainer reassured. "You are my other half."



