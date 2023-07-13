90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend — and Is 'Open' to Love Herself

90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend — and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
Kim Menzies is keeping it classy behind the 90 Day Fiancé scenes. 

The American woman ended her relationship with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar a year ago, and she’s wishing him well. In an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Kim confirmed she has no contact with her ex after their split on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 

After being asked if she’s still in touch with her ex, she wrote, “We do not talk now but I wish amazing things for him,” adding a red heart and hand heart emoji. 

90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend â and Is 'Open' to Love Herself

Kim Menzies/Instagram

Usman just announced his new relationship with another American woman, Kiera, in June. Kim confirmed on her Instagram Story that she’s aware of her ex's relationship, but stated it’s “not my business,” adding, “We broke up a year ago.”

That doesn’t mean Kim has moved on herself. She’s still single, she confirmed. “I’m not looking but open to whatever comes to me,” Kim said. 

Kim and Usman nearly tied the knot on 90 Day Fiancé after a tumultuous relationship. Most of their concerns rested on the cultural conflicts between Kim’s American nature and Usman’s Nigerian upbringing.

He was expected to take multiple wives so he could have a family — the biggest clash which came when Kim wanted to be the first wife, and Usman’s mom insisted he take a younger, child-bearing wife first. 

90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend â and Is 'Open' to Love Herself

Kim Menzies/Instagram

The family eventually agreed to let Kim become the first wife under a series of stipulations, including that Usman must visit home in Nigeria a few times a year to have a local family — even if he moved to America with Kim. Their ultimate ending was due to a conflict of behaviors, and the intensity of their mismatched connection.

At the time of the Happily Ever After? tell all, Kim and Usman were still not dating — but kept in touch as friends.

Their most recent social media interaction came in January as Kim mourned the death of her sister. "It's very difficult but I want you to be STRONG Kimberly, 'Every SOUL must test the pain of death' we only wait for our time," Usman wrote on Instagram. "Hard Luck Kimberllllllly, God will see you through this situation AMEN 🙏🏾 💔🕊️"

Kimberly Dawn and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar from 90 Day Fiance
TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Kim and her son can be seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk as they share their thoughts on the latest couples.

