90 Day's Big Ed Learned He Was a '3-Foot Tall Leprechaun' During Past-Life Regression Therapy on 'Last Resort'

Big Ed and Liz participated in a variety of different therapies as they worked on their relationship while filming '90 Day: The Last Resort'

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 03:00PM EDT
Big Ed
Big Ed. Photo: Big Ed/Instagram

Big Ed may have been waiting with a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow in a past life!

While opening up about different therapy practices he and his partner Liz encountered while filming 90 Day: The Last Resort, the 58-year-old reality star claimed he was once a mythical creature in another life. 

“I learned I was once a three foot tall leprechaun in a previous life,” Ed laughed in an interview with E! News. “We have different therapists that have their different techniques. And one in particular — I think we both really enjoyed — was the trans regression therapy where they take you back to where you were in previous life.”

Edward Allen Brown
Big Ed and Liz. Edward Allen Brown/Instagram

According to TLC, The Last Resort will follow five couples who have "reached their breaking points" and, in a last-ditch attempt to fix their relationships "will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds." They’ll unpack "issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy" alongside a team of professionals.

The series will involve “explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions and unique on-and-off-resort activities.” At the end of their time at the resort, the couples will be tasked with a difficult decision: stay together or go their separate ways.

90 Day FiancÃ©: The Single Life: Big Ed's mom says should date a Latina
Big Ed.

Ed and Liz are no strangers to blow ups and breakups

The couple broke off their engagement and addressed their 10 prior splits during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all when Ed’s ex-fiancé Rosemarie "Rose" Vega revealed that he had spoken to her recently despite his blatant lies. 

Proving him wrong, Rose brought the receipts and displayed screenshots that featured Ed asking to visit her in the Philippines. The last message was sent just two days before he proposed to Liz. 

Shocked and upset by the reveal, Liz quietly confessed she didn’t have “any respect left” for him through her tears which prompted Ed to ask for the ring back. 

Ed and Liz have since reunited following their 11th breakup on television. Last month, a friend of the reality stars revealed that they bought a house together in an Instagram Story that featured a photo of the couple’s housewarming party.

The Story was re-shared by Ed and featured a selfie that included him, Liz and family members holding a cake behind him. 

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14th at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

