90 Day: 'Big' Ed Says Liz Trained Him to Be a 'Boyfriend' as She Claims He's a Softie Who Draws Her Bubble Baths

According to 90 Day Fiancé stars Big Ed and Liz, there’s a “sweet side” to their tumultuous relationship that viewers don’t get to see.

The couple has experienced their fair share of breakups and explosive fights over the years, but always seem to find their way back to each other. While working on their relationship on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Ed admitted he appreciated Liz’s patience and how she’s always stuck around through thick and thin.

"I haven't changed one thing about Liz I admire," he explained to Entertainment Tonight. "She's never broken up with me. And she's never given up on me and I came out of, like, a 29-year, you know, not dating anybody. I didn't really know how to be a boyfriend and I went and started to get therapy, and the therapist mentioned 15 co-dependencies. I think I had 14 of them. But Liz really kind of, in a way trained me on how to, you know, become a boyfriend."

The reality star admitted that he now understands that he couldn’t fix his relationship without fixing himself.

"I'm realizing that in life, if you're not happy within yourself -- which I haven't been for a while -- you can't make the other person happy," he said.

While acknowledging their status as one of the franchise’s most controversial couples, Liz revealed why she believed they always came back together despite their frequent blow ups.

Though she wasn’t a big fan of Ed upon initially meeting him, Liz recalled the long conversations they would have after work and how she got to know him on a deeper level.

“So I got to, like, get to know him. Not Big Ed -- I got to know Ed, his heart, how he is,” she told ET. “And that's a side that people don't get to see.”

The 31-year-old reality star noted that she fell in love watching him interact with her daughter Riley. Ed would bring her “little toys and stickers” when Riley would accompany her to work during the pandemic.

Big Ed, Riley, Liz. Instagram/e_92_marie

His sweet gestures and acts of service didn’t stop there. Ed would always make sure Liz was eating and “had my coffee,” and after a long day of work, would have her “bubble bath ready every night, or, he, like, massaged my feet."

"I know Ed," she continued. "And I mean, it's been pretty rocky. But I also get to see, like, how his heart is. And it's not always just negative."

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14th at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.