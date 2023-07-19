90 Day's 'Big' Ed Brown and Liz Woods Have Moved In Together — Again! — After Broken Engagement

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are finally getting their happily ever after.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple just bought a house together, according to a friend who attended their first housewarming event. In an Instagram story by the friend — which was reshared by Ed — the partygoer applauded a birthday party that took place at “[Ed and Liz’s] new house”.

Ed took the selfie, which featured himself front and center, with Liz and family members holding a cake behind him.

News of the new home comes after a tumultuous back-and-forth unfolded on a few 90 Day series via TLC. The last viewers saw, Ed and Liz split for good when they broke their engagement on camera. It was the 11th time that Ed and Liz called it quits. Liz even stated she wouldn’t be going back to her repeated ex.

The last straw was the revelation that Ed was still in contact with his ex-fiancé, Rose, during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, which aired in January.

As for their engagement, it seems the agreement is back on. Liz’s recent Instagram photos and videos show her wearing the $13,000 diamond ring that Ed bought her.

There’s some obvious disconnect for viewers between what happened on screen, and the reconciliation Ed and Liz found while cameras weren’t rolling.

There’s a chance fans of the franchise will get to see it all play out, though. Ed and Liz are confirmed to be one of five couples that filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort — a new spinoff that will allow the couples to work on their deepest problems to move forward, or call it quits for good.

90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere August 14 on TLC.

