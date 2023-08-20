90 Day: Violet Tells Riley 'You Never Protect Me' After a Mortifying 'Interrogation' by His Friend

Riley and Violet are giving their connection one last shot on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The pair have lived in explosive turmoil since the start of their virtual relationship, but their latest blocking ended in a possible reconciliation.

After Riley’s friend questioned why Violet was on a dating app while in a relationship with Riley, she shut down and walked away. But Riley showed up with flowers in hand to apologize for the brutal line of questioning.

“I am sorry for my actions. I embarrassed myself and you. I understand that, in your culture, a friend is not family. Period,” Riley said. “They don’t have the right to ask you questions. Only family has the right. To ask you that question was inappropriate. I understand that now.”

TLC

It wasn’t enough for Violet, who has a hard time trusting her partners to keep her safe. “I don’t upset because your friend ask[ed] me, but I just don’t know how she [calls me a] liar, interrogating. I am not [a] real criminal. She is not a cop. And you never protect me.”

She added: “I received your apology, but your sincerity is not enough.”

This was alarming to Riley. As the conversation continued, he also wanted Violet to take some accountability for the blow out flight.

“My sincerity is not enough,” he said before asking, “Is this whole conversation going to be I’m wrong? You have no fault in any of it?”

TLC

She wasn’t willing to acknowledge any wrongdoing on her part — and vocalized that the fight was 100 percent Riley’s fault. “Yes,” Violet responded. “It’s your fault, not my fault. Okay.”

During the tense moment, Violet even called Riley the “king of killing feelings” when it comes to his questioning about her life — many aspects which she was not eager to divulge.

The pair pushed forward anyway, and seemed to leave the argument behind. Later in the episode, Violet popped the financial question, wondering how much Riley has saved. Her intention was to discover if Riley has enough of a financial net to support her and her children if she’s to move to America for him.

Riley said he has about $100,000 in assets — though he explained to Violet that in American money, that doesn’t make him rich.

“I make broke look really good,” he joked. “My life is very simple, and I could ensure that if we are to move forward, and you and the girls come to live with me, we’ll have enough finances.”

The back and forth for Riley and Violet ended on a peaceful note — but future episodes will tell if their temperament remains stable.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

