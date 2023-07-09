'90 Day’s' Violet Calls Riley 'Old' and Ugly' While Keeping a Shirtless Pic of a Male 'Friend' on Her Phone

Passive-aggressive tension flared between the '90 Day Fiancé' couple, with Violet commenting on her long-distance boyfriend's his belly and Riley slyly throwing the middle finger in her direction

Published on July 9, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance recap
Photo:

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Riley and Violet's, ahem, unique dynamic continued to manifest itself in the strangest (and surliest) ways as he got deeper into his trip to her native Vietnam

During the latest episode, Riley, 48 was overjoyed to see Violet, 43, outside of a shop near her home. “I've spoken to her daughters and texted the daughters for over the last couple of years, and I built a rapport with them, and I get to meet them finally,” he said. “But first Violet says that she has a surprise for me."

Violet, as it turned out, wanted Riley to have a custom-made áo dài, a collared robe worn by Vietnamese for formal occasions.  

“There are a few places I want to take Riley, but they require an áo dài outfit,” she explained. 

90 Day Fiance: Riley and Violet

TLC

Things took a turn for the worse, however, once Violet started chatting with the seamstress in Vietnamese. After she explained she and Riley were “getting to know each other," she told Riley to stop interrupting her.

“You just talk when I allow you,” Violet commanded. 

After the seamstress announced his 120-centimeter torso measurement, Violet remarked that his belly was twice the size of hers. Riley gave her the middle finger when she wasn't looking. (Then again, Riley has been known to flip the bird as a sign of affection.)

When Violet asked the seamstress if she thought he was “lovely,” the clothier said he was a “little bit old.” 

“Old, ugly,” Violet replied before translating into English for Riley himself: “I [called] you old, ugly, very bad.” 

Violet explained during a confessional interview latr that she was simply joking and that “Vietnamese always joke like that.” But it was clear Riley did not share her sense of humor.

90 Day Fiance: Riley and Violet

TLC

Exiting the store, Violet received a photo text of a male “friend” shirtless and refused to tell Riley who this other guy was.

“He’s just a friend?” Riley demanded. “From where?” 

“I don’t need to tell with you,” Violet insisted. “It’s my friend. It’s my private life. I never asked you about when you texting with a girl. ... I don’t need to show you.” 

Walking away from her on the sidewalk, Riley said simply, “Good luck. Good luck.” 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

