90 Day: Tyray Wants Closure and 'Relief' from Meeting the Real Carmella, Even Though She's Not His Online Love

Tyray packed his bags and hit the road to meet Carmella on Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Tyray has seemingly accepted being catfished — or at least should have. All signs (and professionals) have pointed to Carmella being an American escort whose photos have been stolen. Tyray has even communicated with Carmella, who called it “insane” that he's spent four years talking to someone who hijacked her images. And on this week's episode, he was ready to meet the real Carmella in person — even though she's not actually the woman he fell in love.

“That might be the closure that I need,” Tyray told his skeptical family members.

TLC (2)

Tyray told cameras he still thought Carmella might be involved in the scheme, which seemed to be a ploy to get money from Tyray. He wanted to speak with her in person to extinguish his doubts — and to find closure. So, Sunday’s episode featured Tyray sitting at a bar somewhere outside of Denver, waiting for his fake lover to walk through the door.

“I do feel excitement to be meeting her,” Tyray told cameras. “I’m meeting the person that is the image of the person that I thought I was in love with. It’s kind of a mixed bag, because at one point I’m like ‘This is the real her’ but at the same time I’m like, ‘I don’t know her.’”

Tyray was also honest with himself about the potential he’d “catch feelings” for the real Carmella. “I just have to remind myself that I’m here for me, and talk about what happened.”

It’s been a season of surprises for Tyray, who thought he’d signed up for 90 Day Fiancé to meet Carmella in Barbados. Episode 1 ended with the catfish reveal. Since then, fans — and Tyray — have learned he’s actually been talking to a man named Christian for four years.

In texts sent to producers, Christian wrote, “I been lying to him for almost 5 years. At first it was a way to get money since most of us are so poor here, [but] I did start liking him but I can’t be with him. I feel so bad but I really needed money. I’m sorry, I do love him but I can’t be with him.”

Tyray appears to be coming to terms with the catfish narrative on his own timeline. The episode left with a Carmella cliffhanger leaving fans to wonder whether she could be the love of Tyray’s life — that is, if she even shows up at all.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

