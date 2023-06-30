'90 Day': Tyray's Sister Calls Him 'Delusional' and Reveals She Found Carmela on an Escort Site (Exclusive)

Tyray isn't giving up hope that his virtual love, Carmella, is real — even imagining a scenario in which she's in prison, rather than a catfish

By
Published on June 30, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Tyray’s love story is still crashing and burning on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This time, there's new confirmation that his online love isn’t who she seems. 

In the first episode from season 6, Tyray learned Carmella — the woman he’s been talking to for four years — was a catfish. And now, his sister, Lashanti, confirms the photos of “Carmella” were taken from an escort website.

Now, a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode shows Tyray confessing he still has hope “Carmella” is real, and maybe she’s just “in prison or something.” So, his sister steps in to deliver some cold, hard truth.

“Seriously, I just want to shake you to knock some sense into your head,” she says. “She’s not in prison.”

Tyray

TLC

Tyray still thinks she could have needed a jailtime pen pal, and reunited with a possible husband on the outside. But his sister tells cameras why “delusional” Tyray’s thought process is so concerning.

“It’s killing me to watch him believe, and hold on to just a little bit of hope that this could be real,” she says. 

Like all good siblings, Lashanti already did her homework. She drops another surprise on Tyray in an attempt to dissuade him from his irrational beliefs. What she shows Tyray makes him gasp in shock. It’s explicit photos of “Carmella” — er, the woman in the photos — in compromising positions with quite a racy escort page bio. 

90 Day

TLC

“I’m a 31 year old horny lady. Just want a guy or a girl to go down. Satisfaction guaranteed,” the bio reads. Most images featured on the profile are blurred on screen, except for one of the woman in a red bra. 

Tyray is at a loss for words as the clip ends.

90 Day viewers know Tyray was first given the news about his catfish by the show’s producers. Despite their warnings, and even an audio message from a man named Christian confirming he was behind the profile, Tyray has held onto a sliver of hope for a happy ending.

If Tyray will ever come to the conclusion that Carmella is fake — or confront the man behind the profile — has yet to be seen. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.


 




