90 Day's Tyray Grieves 'Dagger to My Heart' News That Carmella Could Be an Escort

It seemed Tyray completely forgot Carmella wasn't real when he assumed "Christian" is her "pimp" — not the man that's been catfishing him for four years

By
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day
Tyray and his sister Lashanti. Photo:

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tyray was crushed by the realization that Carmella could be an escort. 

On Sunday night’s episode, the American man found his virtual girlfriend of four years, Carmella, on the website of an escort service. 

Tyray recently found out that Carmella was not a real woman, but in fact a man named Christian. Still, that didn’t stop Tyray from feeling hurt and betrayed that her image would be on an escort service. 

“I’m pissed cause like, my girlfriend’s on an escort website,” Tyray said, entirely ignoring the fact that his girlfriend does not exist. “That’s f---ed up. I don’t want to judge anybody, but at the same time, that’s something that you kind of want to tell your partner, that you’re an escort or whatever.” 

The California native was also furious that the online profile was listed close by, given his entirely virtual relationship with the illusive Carmella.

“Living in Bakersfield or Stockton, Stockdown is right down the street. Like she lives thirty minutes away,” Tyray complained. “If you really were that close, why haven’t we met yet, after four years of having a supposed relationship.” 

Tyray soon met with his sister Lashanti, who showed him the escort profile. Lashanti fielded his questions and complaints with patience, never even alluding to the fact that Carmella was a catfish. 

“It’s like a dagger to my heart,” Tyray told Lashanti. “That’s not the type of girl I want to be with at all. And now, what am I going to tell mom? I was dating an escort who said she lived in Barbados but happened to live in Bakersfield?”

Finally, the hot-button name was brought into the conversation: Christian. Still, Tyray couldn’t accept that Carmella wasn’t real, instead proposing that Christian was Carmella’s pimp. 

“This is crazy,” Lashanti said in a confessional. “It’s hard to watch him cling to some hope for her to be real, because all the signs are right there that he was catfished. But he’s too in denial for me, and I want him to accept it for what it is."

Tyray then attempted to call the number on the escort service, though the call was left unanswered. In a text to that same number, he wrote, “Hey! I seen your ad and you look extremely familiar. I wanted to know if we could have a chat if you’re available.” 

After googling the number, Tyray found yet another escort service with even more photos of his virtual girlfriend. “I mean there’s so many of them, I don’t even know what to do,” he said.

It seems there’s no solution for Tyray: “I’m extremely lost and confused.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

