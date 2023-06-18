Could 90 Day's Carmella Be Real? Tyray Continues to Second-Guess His New Love

Despite four years of lies and thousands of dollars down the tubes, the American man still has some hope for his online romance on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

Published on June 18, 2023
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tyray still has hope his catfish Carmella may be telling the truth. 

On Sunday night’s episode, the American man learned more details about his online love, who producers told him is actually a man named Christian.

Tyray has been virtually dating a woman named Carmella for four years — who he compared to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. And even with TLC’s production confirming he’s not speaking to the girl of his dreams, Tyray is still not fully convinced.

“There is someone behind these messages that I have a deep connection with, and I do think that it could be a big misunderstanding,” Tyray told cameras. “Because of how deep the connection was. But I don’t know where to go from here.”

It took this long for Tyray to reverse image search the photos he has of Carmella. When he did, nothing appeared for a number of images. That means Carmella’s photos don’t appear to be anywhere on the Internet, except for where they’re supposed to be. The findings only reinstated Tyray’s hope.

“Maybe Carmella is real, and maybe what the producer was told wasn’t true,” he said in a confessional. “Maybe her boyfriend found out about us then wanted to end our relationship. Who knows?”

But Tyray got to see a message from Christian that explained their connection bluntly. The text, sent to producers, read: “Hi!!!!! To think I cannot video call you because I’m not the girl in the photos. I know it’s [redacted] that I have not been honest with Tyray. I been lying to him for almost 5 years. At first it was a way to get money since most of us are so poor here, [but] I did start liking him but I can’t be with him. I feel so bad but I really needed money. I’m sorry, I do love him but I can’t be with him.” 

For Tyray, the financial admission wasn’t enough to sway him. He said the catfish was “saying the right things” to make him remain in love with the online stranger.

“I’m even more confused now. It’s saying two things, like, I can’t be with him. But at the same time, I love him. So it’s like — I don’t know,” he told his sister. “There has to be some truth to something in there.” 

Tyray’s sister sat with him through the difficult moment. The woman has encouraged her brother to chalk this relationship up to an unfortunate failure and move on — but it seems Tyray is still holding on to some hope. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

