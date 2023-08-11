'90 Day': Tyray Says It's a 'Mindf---' to Meet the Real Carmella — but She's Not Who He Loves (Exclusive)

After Tyray been catfished by someone using a photo of Carmella, he's finally coming face to face with the real woman — fully knowing she's not the woman he fell in love with — on the next 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Tyray admits it's “weird” to be casually waiting in a restaurant to have his first-ever meeting with the online porn star whose image was stolen and used to seduce him.

“Seeing the real Carmella in person is a mindf---,” he says in a confessional. “To see her in the flesh, I'm dumbfounded. I'm like, 'Oh my God.' She's dressed nice, she’s got her nails done. She looks even better than in the photos.”

He continues, “This was the person I was in love with for four years, but at the same time it's not her and it's hurtful, you know to note that.”

Tyray admits that he doesn’t “know where to start” when discussing how a private investigator helped to uncover that his digital love interest was a fake who was using her photos.

“I mean, you said you met on a dating app. Right?” asks Carmella.

“Yeah. Just the whole thing was crazy, right?" responds Tyray. "I was on this dating site, and I met this girl and she kind of came on to me, and I thought it was weird because usually girls don't really do that, you know?”

He continues, “And then she was telling me like what she wanted to do with her life. I just wanted to model and then traveling and then she was just my type, and then I felt that like a mental connection too.”

“She said she lived in Barbados," he recalled, "but I never [saw] proof though neither — but we were chatting for four years. Then I found out she was actually a man named Christian and he was using your pictures. It's crazy.”

Tyray tells Carmella that he found the meeting difficult, sharing, “I do kind of feel stuck about the situation, about everything and coming here. It was like 'Dang,' it's gonna be hard to see you because I was in a relationship with the image of you, so it's so hard.”

Tyray begins to worry that she may be involved in the catfishing, sharing in confessional, “Maybe she knows but not saying anything. And she has a little guilt. That's why she's acting the way she's acting.”



From there, Tyray begins to press Carmella about her involvement: “So I have a question, this is weird. I'm sorry, but you don't have anything to do with this, right?”

90 Day producers previously played a voice memo from Christian for Tyray — but he still refused to believe he’d been talking to someone of the same sex.

“I still feel in my heart that this connection with Carmella is real, and that it’s Carmella’s boyfriend or husband trying to break us up,” he said, later adding, “I still believe that the person behind all the messages is a woman, so I feel I can just talk to this person one more time, because I just want to know if my instincts are right.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

