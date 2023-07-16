90 Day: Tyray Learns Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen' Cam Girl — and (Still) a Catfish

A private investigator finally convinced Tyray that his virtual love was fake all along — but he continued to hold hope she was really a woman

Published on July 16, 2023
90 Day: Tyray Learns Love Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen' Cam Girl…and Still a Catfish 
Photo:

TLC

Tyray hasn’t learned his lesson just yet on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The truth has come out — but he still isn’t buying it — as a private investigator revealed Carmella is actually an online porn star. Tyray was distraught on Sunday night’s episode when he learned the woman he loves — at least, the woman in the photos — is a cam girl. But that hasn’t dimmed his hopes that the person who catfished him could still be a true connection. 

Things took a turn for the worse when Tyray and his sister sat with the PI, who called his latest revelation “raunchier” than Carmella’s escort profile. What followed was blurred footage of her video shows, which cater to a specific audience. “It says she’s, like, a fetish queen,” Tyray said hopelessly. 

90 Day: Tyray Learns Love Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen' Cam Girlâ¦and Still a CatfishÂ 

TLC

Cue a light bulb moment: “Maybe the person behind the texts and in the photos are two different people.” This was confirmed for Tyray when he saw a video of the real Carmella’s work — and her voice wasn’t the same. 

Still, Tyray wanted to know who is behind the profile — and why they spent four years speaking with him. He finally told his family about his four-year relationship with Carmella, as well as the time he traveled all the way to Barbados only to be stood up. 

Now, with his family’s sympathy — and concern — Tyray wanted to go back to Barbados to meet the real person he had been speaking to. “She gave me something I’ve never really had. She told me that she loved me,” he said. 

90 Day: Tyray Learns Love Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen' Cam Girlâ¦and Still a CatfishÂ 

TLC

90 Day producers previously told Tyray the person behind the profile was a man named Christian. Tyray even heard a voice memo from him — but he still refused to believe he’d been talking to someone of the same sex.

“I still feel in my heart that this connection with Camella is real, and that it’s Carmella’s boyfriend or husband trying to break us up,” he said, later adding, “I still believe that the person behind all the messages is a woman, so I feel I can just talk to this person one more time, because I just want to know if my instincts are right.” 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

