'90 Day': Tyray Cozies Up to the Real Carmella but Isn't 'Any Closer' to Knowing Who's Catfished Him for 4 Years

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Tyray face the moment of truth on Sunday.



In the latest episode of the TLC series, Tyray traveled to Denver for answers and ended up getting to see the real Carmella — whose photos a catfish had been using to deceive Tyray for four years — and try to find "closure."

Carmella denied having anything to do with the catfishing scheme. If anything, she was shocked that her identity had been stolen, telling Tyray: "It's a lot."

In an interview, he affirmed, "When Carmella tells me she's not involved with this scam, I believe her, because she comes off real genuine. I feel relieved being able to remove her from this whole scenario, but at the same time, it really f---ing sucks knowing that I'm not any closer to finding out who this person really is."

In her own interview, Carmella admitted she didn't know exactly why she chose to meet up with Tyray, explaining, "I don't know this guy, and not only did he just fall in love with the pictures, but he fell in love with this person pretending to me, so it's a lot of mixed feelings, and I just feel sorry."

As they had drinks, Carmella asked what Tyray was thinking, and he told her he was still wrapping his head around "this whole journey. It's almost to an end now, it feels like. I'm just going to delete that."

"Just close that chapter," she encouraged him. "Don't stick around to see how red the flags can get. Get out."



Later, Tyray bashfully gave Carmella a candle as a gift and started to feel like they were "vibing" — so much so that he felt emboldened to ask if she was single.

"No, I just want to live my life, and I just want to do me," she responded. "If I meet somebody along the way, then I meet him."

Tyray asked if they could keep in touch and hang out again. Carmella smiled and agreed, buoying Tyray's spirits before he left the bar.

"I'm extremely extremely glad that I came to Denver," he said. "I may never get the answers I was looking for, but I realized I can't control that."

