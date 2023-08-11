'90 Day': TJ Stands Up for Kim in Heated Clash as His Brother Says the 'World Revolves Around Her' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's TJ is finally coming to Kimberly's defense.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, TJ's brother Yash claims Kimberly believes “she’s the world,” snarking that “she’s a sun, everything revolves around her.”

TJ responds by telling Yash that's only his opinion and cautioning him not to get riled up while Kimberly remains calm. Yash argues, “This time she's pretending to be calm. She started discussing and arguing over the stupid things.”

TJ and his brother Yash on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC

TJ then accuses Yash of not wanting “to resolve the issue” and instead keep the stalemate going for “50 years down the line.” He adds, “You just listen to me or just go home. You need to respect each other’s emotions.”

Yash then passively-aggressively tries to make amends with Kimberly, telling her, “I don’t have any issue with you. Are you OK with it?” She responds, “By the way you're acting, no, but it’s OK.”

Yash begrudgingly tries to move forward, saying, “From my side, it is resolved. I'm saying that. I have no grudges with you.”

Kimberly on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC

But Yash can’t resist taking another swipe at his brother’s fiancée by calling out her “attitude.” TJ stands his ground and tells his brother, “You also got an attitude right now.”

Kimberly is happy to get some much-needed support from TJ, sharing in a confessional, “It was a great relief just to feel like TJ has my back. I want him to feel like we can be a family but if this is how it's going to be from this point on, it doesn't feel like that's what we're going to be.”

Yash then adds, “Her world revolves around her only. Individuality, liberty, freedom — this is not how the life of [a] family works.”

Kimberly responds, “The reason these things are important to me is because in America we are taught to be happy.” Yash doesn’t accept her explanation, saying, “Every creature in this world, even aliens want to stay happy. You are not like a god. Like you are the only one that says the things.”

After TJ calls Yash “stubborn,” Kimberly says, “I can't control somebody else's feelings. I can only express my truth.”

“With more tears, some more tears," Yash snarks.

Kimberly and TJ on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC

The tense conversation leaves Yash questioning who is to blame for the family dynamic.



“I do think that Kim is manipulating the things. But here, after this conversation, I will start blaming TJ,” he explains in a confessional. “There is a saying in English that 'You can bring [a] horse to the water, but you cannot make it drink water.' The thing is, TJ is not doing the work to bring the horse to the water.”

The clash comes after Kimberly admitted on last week’s episode that she still felt “super uncomfortable” around TJ’s family and that she had “no idea” what she was walking into. She worried about having to obey their traditions and limitations for "the rest of my life."

“I’m not really sure how they really feel about us getting married and I have no idea how I’m gonna make living with TJ’s family work,” she shared. “Honestly, this situation, it feels like a ticking time bomb and I don’t know what’s gonna happen with me living under the same roof.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

