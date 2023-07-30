90 Day: Statler Reveals She's Cheated and Dempsey Tries to Expel Bad Vibes by Saging Her — Down There

Statler and Dempsey are cleansing and airing out their dirty laundry.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Statler dropped a bombshell that might have been a relationship red flag for Dempsey.

After the couple woke up in the English countryside, where Statler was struggling to adapt to the remote nature of their cabin, Dempsey attempted to get rid of “all the negative energy and vibes.”

She grabbed a piece of sage to cleanse the space and even began to chase Statler around the house. Dempsey waved the smoke up and down her body, stopping below Statler's waist — insinuating she’d had many previous partners.

Though Statler laughed it off, she admitted later in an interview that she felt a little offended.



“I'm not ashamed or embarrassed of my history, my sexual history,” she continued. “I'm kind of proud of it, honestly. It's not that big of a deal, [but] apparently it is for her.”

Elsewhere in the episode, in an attempt to take care of any “unresolved stuff” and build “a good foundation” to start their relationship, the Texas native admitted she felt insecure when she didn’t hear from Dempsey during her Thailand vacation.

“I wasn't expecting things to go so well as they're going, because your communication was not so good in Thailand. I thought,” she remarked while the women made dinner. “I just felt like maybe you were doing other things, meeting other people, cheating. I don't know.”

“It's like we went from a lot of communication, like we talked to every day, but then as soon as your dad left, it just went like it just went downhill,” Statler continued.

“It blows my mind that you would think that,” Dempsey said after explaining that she'd often found herself without internet access and had difficulty picking the best moment to call given their time zone difference.



Later, when Dempsey asked if she had ever cheated on anyone, Statler revealed that she once stepped out during a previous relationship.

“It's a bit of a red flag for her to say yes, she cheated because I'm a massive trusting person,” she explained in a confessional interview. “I don't believe in cheating and I've been cheated on in the past. It's not something that would even cross my mind to do. I do think if I'm going to be getting accused of doing things that I haven't done – and just, there's no trust there. It could just ruin the whole thing.”

Statler confessed that she’s been cheated on in the past and acknowledged that she could be projecting her past trauma onto their new relationship.

“I'm not going to do that,” Dempsey reassured to which she asked sweetly, “Because you’re so into me?”

As Statler shared she was “embarrassed” that she wasn’t “as healed as I should be,” Dempsey acknowledged that she has to “learn from” her past.

“I want us to grow together,” the U.K. native gushed. “I don't want us to go back. I want us to go forward, like you make me laugh so much. You make me happy. You really make me happy.”

Statler opened up about some of her trust issues and revealed that they stemmed from her experiences as an adopted child and from facing a lot of “rejection” in her life.

Despite this, she admitted that Dempsey “gives me all the things that I really really need, like reassurance and safety.”

