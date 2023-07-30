90 Day: Statler Reveals She's Cheated and Dempsey Tries to Expel Bad Vibes by Saging Her — Down There

Statler admitted she'd stepped out on a previous relationship after admitting she had insecurities about Dempsey's trip to Thailand

By Staff Author
Published on July 30, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey
Photo:

TLC

Statler and Dempsey are cleansing and airing out their dirty laundry.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Statler dropped a bombshell that might have been a relationship red flag for Dempsey. 

After the couple woke up in the English countryside, where Statler was struggling to adapt to the remote nature of their cabin, Dempsey attempted to get rid of “all the negative energy and vibes.” 

She grabbed a piece of sage to cleanse the space and even began to chase Statler around the house. Dempsey waved the smoke up and down her body, stopping below Statler's waist — insinuating she’d had many previous partners

90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey

TLC

Though Statler laughed it off, she admitted later in an interview that she felt a little offended. 

“I'm not ashamed or embarrassed of my history, my sexual history,” she continued. “I'm kind of proud of it, honestly. It's not that big of a deal, [but] apparently it is for her.”

Elsewhere in the episode, in an attempt to take care of any “unresolved stuff” and build “a good foundation” to start their relationship, the Texas native admitted she felt insecure when she didn’t hear from Dempsey during her Thailand vacation. 

90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey

TLC

“I wasn't expecting things to go so well as they're going, because your communication was not so good in Thailand. I thought,” she remarked while the women made dinner. “I just felt like maybe you were doing other things, meeting other people, cheating. I don't know.”

“It's like we went from a lot of communication, like we talked to every day, but then as soon as your dad left, it just went like it just went downhill,” Statler continued. 

“It blows my mind that you would think that,” Dempsey said after explaining that she'd often found herself without internet access and had difficulty picking the best moment to call given their time zone difference.

90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey

TLC

Later, when Dempsey asked if she had ever cheated on anyone, Statler revealed that she once stepped out during a previous relationship. 

“It's a bit of a red flag for her to say yes, she cheated because I'm a massive trusting person,” she explained in a confessional interview. “I don't believe in cheating and I've been cheated on in the past. It's not something that would even cross my mind to do. I do think if I'm going to be getting accused of doing things that I haven't done – and just, there's no trust there. It could just ruin the whole thing.”

Statler confessed that she’s been cheated on in the past and acknowledged that she could be projecting her past trauma onto their new relationship. 

“I'm not going to do that,” Dempsey reassured to which she asked sweetly, “Because you’re so into me?”

90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey

TLC

As Statler shared she was “embarrassed” that she wasn’t “as healed as I should be,” Dempsey acknowledged that she has to “learn from” her past. 

“I want us to grow together,” the U.K. native gushed. “I don't want us to go back. I want us to go forward, like you make me laugh so much. You make me happy. You really make me happy.”

Statler opened up about some of her trust issues and revealed that they stemmed from her experiences as an adopted child and from facing a lot of “rejection” in her life. 

Despite this, she admitted that Dempsey “gives me all the things that I really really need, like reassurance and safety.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
90 Day: Cleo Chafes When Christian Boils Her Autism Down to Getting Easily 'Overwhelmed'
Riley & Violet, 90 day Fiance
90 Day's Riley and Violet Block Each Other After Blowout Fight: 'You Trampled and Insult Me'
Shelia & David, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Sheila Pushes David Away When Her Mother Dies Just Hours After They First Meet: 'I Want to Be Alone'
Jasmine & Gino, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jasmine Pooh-Poohs Gino's Wedding Ring Pick — by Wearing the One Her Ex Gave Her
Kim Kardashian MJ Birthday
Kim Kardashian Calls Grandmother MJ 'the Foundation of Our Family' in Adoring 89th Birthday Tribute
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' Alum Jackie Bonds Reveals She's Now a 'Playboy' Bunny
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
Kendall and Kylie
Kylie Jenner Says Paparazzi 'Violated' Her as Teen as Kendall Recalls Being Harassed and Called a 'Whore'
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary, but Her Grandparents Are Next Doo
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary — but Her Grandparents Are Next Door (Exclusive)
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-sq
Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner on the Extremely Specific Way Her Mom Kris Has Been 'Manifesting an Engagement' for Her in 2023
90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian
90 Day: Christian Getting 'Crushed' in the Past Made Him Fear Intimacy — but Cleo Doesn't 'Buy It' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In