90 Day: Statler's Journey to 'Decide the Rest of My Life' Is Derailed as Dempsey Falls to a Stomach Parasite

When the girlfriends finally met, it was a feeling of "home" at first sight because of their shared awkwardness

By
Published on July 16, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiancee
Photo:

TLC

Statler and Dempsey’s life together is off to a rough start on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

The women were just about to meet for the first time when chaos hit on both sides of their traveling journey.

The episode started with high hopes as Statler noted that her meeting with Dempsey would be life-defining. “I’m hoping that this works out with me and Dempsey, you know,” she said. “I”m hoping 100 percent this is kind of my end game, so ... I’ve put all of my eggs into this basket. I don’t have a plan B. This kind of decides the rest of my life.”

90 Day Fiancee

TLC

The excitement soon wore off, when Dempsey’s travel delay led to Statler’s first night alone. She admitted “the more time together, the better,” and Dempsey’s delay led to “insecurities” arising. 

What came next was a truly uncomfortable morning for Statler. After bringing herself to an urgent care clinic, the silver lining became clear — Statler wasn’t contagious. That meant, even feeling ill, she was still able to meet up with Dempsey, who was right around the corner. 

The women had a sweet first meeting with gifts in hand. Both giddy from their first embrace, it seemed even the worst of days couldn’t stop the girlfriends from enjoying their time together in the big city. “I think you’re better than expected,” Statler said to Dempsey. 

“She just radiates awkwardness, which is really attractive to me,” Statler said in a confessional with Dempsey. “I feel at home — because I am extremely awkward.”

For Dempsey, she “instantly had butterflies in my heart and in my stomach.”

Despite her sickness, Statler was happy to welcome Dempsey to their hotel room, before the couple eventually makes their way to her small, farm hometown in future episodes.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

