90 Day: Statler Is in Love, but Dempsey Is Hitting the Brakes After Moving 'Too Quickly'

Statler was pushing full speed ahead while Dempsey wanted to slow down on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Sunday night’s episode was full of contradictory feelings for the girlfriends, who each privately expressed their thoughts on their relationship. While Statler was gearing up to ask Dempsey about moving in, Dempsey admitted that speaking with her father made her want to dial things back a notch.

It all unfolded on Valentine’s Day after a meeting with Dempsey’s father proved fruitless. While the man didn’t dislike Statler, he did raise concerns that Dempsey needed more time to learn if Statler’s intentions were authentic. That’s because Statler previously dated a woman in England — and her second time courting a foreigner raised an eyebrow.

“Statler can be a bit full-on, and that concerns me that Statler has an ex from England, and she got into things too quickly,” Dempsey admitted in an interview. “Now I’m, like, kind of thinking in my head, Yeah, I do think that we should take things a bit slower.”

While Dempsey went to work, and contemplated how to find a slower footing, Statler started on a plan to woo Dempsey. She curated a Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt that would end with a romantic night by the fire. There, Statler planned to say “I love you” and ask to move in. Apparently, it’s not her first “I love you” to Dempsey, either.



“I hope, I think, she’s on the same page as I am,” Statler said. “Even though I’ve been in England for only a week, I’m confident that I love Dempsey. I even kind of told her I loved her yesterday, but she didn’t say it back. I don’t know if she was just stressed because we were on our way to meet her dad, but I definitely feel like I need to tell her in a more proper way.”

Statler was looking at the entire Valentine’s event as one of “the most important days of my life.”

“I need it to go perfectly,” she said.

But Statler was having flashbacks to her last relationship. “Last time I did this with my ex, she said it was just too much too fast, and she ended things.”



The episode ended with Dempsey and Statler on different pages, with a preview for next week’s episode showing Statler pop the move-in question to a blank-faced Dempsey.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

