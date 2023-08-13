90 Day: Statler Wonders 'What's the Point?' with Dempsey After Underwhelming 'I Love You' and Move-In Rejection

Statler was left feeling unsure of her relationship with Dempsey on Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The episode started with the couple enjoying a romantic bonfire to celebrate their first Valentine's Day. Statler was eager to talk about their future together, though she was nervous Dempsey might not feel the same way.

Statler "spoiled" Dempsey by giving her handmade mushroom earrings, which she brought all the way from Texas. Dempsey confessed to producers that, although Statler makes her feel "special," her partner can also be "intense," which worries her.

"My feelings for you have increased," Statler told her. "I wasn't expecting things to go this well. They were going really well over text and video chat, and then in person, I just expected you to, you know, not be as amazing as you are. And ... I love you."

After a pause, Dempsey responded, "Yeah, I also love you." From there, Statler sprung the news that she wasn't planning on renewing her lease back in the U.S. and that the next step in her mind was her moving to England so the two of them could live together.

But Demspey wasn't entirely on board with the plan. "I do love you and I do really feel strongly for you," she began, "but I just think that we should, like, take things slow and not move in with each other so quickly. I just have rushed in the past also, and it's just not worked well for me for many reasons."

She proposed that they start with Statler getting her own place "just up the road" and revisiting the idea in about six months or so "once we've known each other a little bit more."

This came as a blow to Statler, who questioned why they needed more time. "When I'm in, I'm all in, 100 percent," she said.

"I can't really understand why Dempsey doesn't want me to move in with her," Statler said in a confessional interview. "She's OK with me moving to England and living somewhere else, but if we love each other and are trying to have a future together, why would I move to another country to live in a place that's not with the person that I'm dating? It doesn't make any sense."

Dempsey told Statler she felt they still had "a lot to learn about each other," including how she didn't know until recently that Statler had cheated in the past up until the other day as an example. They also got into a disagreement when Statler admitted that she'd spoken to her ex month the month before, leading Dempsey to feel "a little bit sick."

"I'm thinking of all the things that's happened in this time," Dempsey said in an interview. "Finding out she cheated, finding out she's been speaking to her ex ... I feel like I don't even know her as well as I thought I did."

"I'm not so sure I could trust Statler," she added. "And without trust, what's the point?"

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

