90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move — but There's an Ex Factor

"Why not go all the way for a chance at love," Statler asked, revealing that she's ready to leave her life behind for her girlfriend of seven months

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move
Photo:

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Statler is on a transatlantic love mission!

On Sunday’s episode, the Texan native geared up to meet Dempsey, her English girlfriend of seven months. After a few failed relationships in the U.S, Statler had decided to get switch her dating app location to the U.K.

She connected with Dempsey and said she could see their connection “changing everything” — including providing inspiration for Statler to give up her life in the U.S. and move to Dempsey’s home country. 

“I'm going to get married to this girl,” Statler said in a confessional interview. "I really do believe that I think that she's gonna be my forever person.”

90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move

TLC

After revealing her potential moving plans, she confessed that Dempsey — whom she'd never met in person — was completely unaware of her intentions to immigrate to England. 

“I feel like we should meet first before, you know, asking if I can live with her,” Statler explained. “It’s insane — 100 percent, it is crazy. I’m crazy, but I want love so bad. Like I can't wait that long. So why not why not go all the way for a chance at love?”

She continued, “I've been waiting my whole life for unconditional love. It's always been rejections. It's always been let-downs. So I don't have a lot of faith in people, but I'm putting everything that's left of my faith into Dempsey. She's worth it. She's worth this risk that I'm taking.”

Before taking off on her trip, Statler met with her friend Sy where she got candid about her worries about being intimate with Dempsey over a piece of risqué dessert at a sex-themed bakery. 

“She's like the opposite of me,” she said, replying to Sy’s question about whether or not she and Dempsey had been sexting. “You know I'm, like, I'm kinky AF. So kind of nervous about that.”

Statler later continued the thought in an interview: “I am concerned that Dempsey and I won't have great physical chemistry. Dempsey is really shy. I'm definitely more experienced and more kinky than she is. So, if she's boring sexually it's going to be tough for me.”

90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move

TLC

Also in the friends' conversation, Sy expressed concern that Statler was moving too fast in her relationship. 

It turns out Dempsey hadn’t been the first woman Statler had wooed from across the Pond and then promised to relocate for — though that woman had ultimately changed her mind when Statler returned to America. 

“I cried for, like, a week straight,” she recalled. “We still message once in a blue moon just to see how each other are doing, but my best friend, the person that I talked to every single day [was] gone. That scares the hell out of me that it will happen again.”

When Sy asked if she had any intentions of meeting up with her ex after returning to England, Statler revealed she didn’t plan to see her again. She also shared that her former girlfriend had actually reached out to her with hopes of getting back together. 

"She said, 'I made a mistake. You're the only person I met we're gonna love,' and I was like, 'OK, then why did you treat me like crap?'" shared Statler.

Last year's breakup was one of the toughest breakups I've ever been through. I feel like there were a lot of red flags with my ex,” Statler confessed. “Dempsey has never made me doubt whether or not I want to be with her. I really think this is going to be it, and I don't want to keep living 5,000 miles away from the love of my life.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

