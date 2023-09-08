90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David – But Will Her Son Agree? (Exclusive)

Sheila and David are preparing for their life together – but not without her son Jhonreil.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the happy couple travels back to Sheila’s village in Cebu, Philippines to share the news of their engagement with her family.

On the drive over, Sheila admits she feels worried about Jhonreil’s reluctance to move to America.

“I will be heartbroken,” she confesses. “I love David, but I could never leave my son.”

The duo sits down with Jhonreil and Sheila's father to announce their engagement. While her father expresses happiness upon hearing about their betrothal, Sheila asks her son how he feels about the news.

“Happy,” he replies as her father asks if the couple will take the 12-year-old with them when they move abroad.

When Sheila asks if he wants to follow them to America, Jhonreil hesitates before nodding yes. “I’ll go with you,” he says.

The Cebu native grows a big smile on her face as she interprets the news to David, who also expresses his excitement.

“I’m excited,” Jhonreil continues. “In America, I think the houses are very big.”

In a conversation with cameras, Jhonreil admits he was a bit hesitant about warming up to David, but eventually got around to the idea of him when he saw how much he cared for his mother.

“I was nervous when I first met David,” Jhonreil explains. “Now I know that he loved my mother and he’s a happy person despite being mute. I think I will like it over there in America. I might make many friends there. The food is very delicious.”

In previous episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, David opened up about his anxieties about proposing to Sheila. Though he wanted to be with her “forever,” he admitted the timing of his proposal wasn’t great due to the sudden death of Sheila’s mother and her son’s resistance to moving abroad.

“Maybe right now is not the right time to propose because her mother just passed away and Jhonreil doesn’t want to move to America. But if I put it off, I don’t know when I’ll get another chance,” he revealed in a confessional.

Though David and Jhonreil’s relationship started off a little rocky due to his deafness and language barrier, he eventually won his heart through fun little games and having water fights on the beach.

“I was concerned about forming a bond with Jhonreil because [he] is very shy,” David explained. “But when I thought about it, kids, they just like to play around, so the language barrier isn’t a big deal. That’s how I communicated with my father all those years ago.”

He added, “He’s warming up to me and it feels really good.”

Jhonreil also shared the same sentiments in a conversation with cameras, “When I first met David I was nervous, but I don’t feel that anymore. I would like to learn sign language so we can talk a little.”

