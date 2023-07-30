90 Day's Sheila Pushes David Away When Her Mother Dies Just Hours After They First Meet: 'I Want to Be Alone'

Sheila’s family suffered a horrific loss during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After David spent just one night at Sheila's family home after traveling to the Philippines from America, the couple woke up to find her mother had fatally fallen through the treacherous family stairs. The episode featured glimpses into Sheila’s devastation amid her family’s Filipino funeral traditions — the first of which required Sheila to stay with her mother’s body for 24 hours.

A tearful Sheila tried to navigate grief with the help of David, who silently comforted her. Soon into her time at the visitation, Sheila requested David return to the hotel so she could mourn in solitude.

“I cannot give him the love that he expects,” Sheila admitted in an interview, later adding, “I cannot rest or spend time with David. It’s my responsibility to spend my time by my mom’s casket. It’s good for both of us — we need some rest, and I want to be alone.”

TLC

David admitted the situation was “one of the most overwhelming things I’ve experienced. I can sense that it’s a very sad time for Sheila. She needs to spend time with her family to grieve.



He agreed to leave and made his way out of the mourning room. The pair then spent days apart before reuniting at the funeral, where they walked in a parade of mourners behind the car carrying the casket.

“I have been crying every day and night since my mother [died],” Sheila said. “I am physically, mentally, exhausted.”

TLC

The death of Sheila’s mother came less than 24 hours after she met David in person for the first time. In last week’s episode, David introduced himself to Sheila’s parents and her son. The family was able to spend time together before going their separate ways for the night.

David only spent a few days in the Philippines — many of which had been uncomfortable as he struggled to assimilate even before the unexpected death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

