90 Day: Sheila's Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires New Interpreter and Asks If She's Married

David and Sheila are still finding their rhythm as an in-person couple — but Shelia is already upset about another woman’s involvement.

A PEOPLE exclusive preview of Sunday night’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode shows David hiring an interpreter, Aimee — which throws a curve in Sheila’s plan to be alone with her American lover.

In the clip, Sheila’s jealous tendencies rise quickly when she learns the hired woman is young and attractive.

As fans know, David is deaf and only speaks in American Sign Language, which Sheila is still learning. Because the couple faces two language barriers, he figured it would make their journey to meet Sheila’s parents a little easier with someone who speaks all languages.

Sheila, however understanding of the aid this would provide, still wasn’t thrilled.

“The interpreter is difficult to me because she is [better at sign language] than me,” Sheila tells cameras. “She’s young, and I feel a little jealousy.”

Sheila also is honest that Aimee's gender is a factor. “Honestly, I’d like to find [an] interpreter with a man, not a girl,” she adds.

David has even bigger plans with Aimee, though. “If you want to learn, you can practice with Aimee,” he tells Sheila, which is translated by Aimee.

It may not help that Aimee is privately questioning why Sheila only knows a few ASL words. “If I love someone and I’ve been dating for two years, I would definitely learn his language,” she told cameras. “For me, when I learned how to sign, it took me a month.”

In an effort to make friends with Aimee, David begins a line of questioning about her life — which begins with if she’s ever been married.

“When I see them communicate, and she look [at] my boyfriend, and David look at her…” Sheila trails off in tears. “I’m jealous.”

David just arrived in the Philippines to meet Sheila after two years of a virtual relationship. On his trip, he’ll make a trek to Sheila’s home to meet her parents and son. So far, most of their problems have been surrounding jealous, though Sheila is open about the feeling — and David does not get mad.

