90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined

It’s finally time for David to meet Sheila’s family on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — but that means Sheila is facing her fears head on.

The Philippines native was nervous to bring David home on Sunday night’s episode because it would be his first look at how impoverished her community really is. Though Sheila and David have been in a virtual relationship for two years, she kept some of her family’s financial situation from him so she wouldn't “scare” him away.

The realization that David was really going to see her home — which is roofless in many places from past typhoons — hit Sheila all at once. She admitted she's kept much of her life a secret so as to not drive David away.

“I love David. We are planning to [have] a family, so I’m not looking for his money,” she told cameras. “But I’m worried he will think my relationship with him is because my house is not good.”

As they arrived at the home, David observed many differences between his neighborhood in America and Sheila’s in the Philippines. The first of them was the sewage running in the street.

“The homes are shanties in extreme poverty with sewage water running everywhere,” David signed. “It smells like feces and urine. It makes me feel sad. It’s really awful, that’s just the honest truth.”

Though David knew Sheila's family uses a chamber pot and didn't have running water, he wasn't prepared for the actual state of her residence.

David climbed the steps to Sheila’s home, and questioned why Sheila never told him all of the details of her life.

“Sheila’s living situation really breaks my heart,” David noted. “I expected Sheila’s home to have some damage. But this is worse than I imagined. Now I understand why Sheila needs help with money for her home.”

The rest of the visit went well — with David finally meeting Sheila’s parents, and her son.

However, a preview of next week’s episode shows tragedy will strike just one night after David arrives. A clip, which ended the episode, shows Sheila weeping over a coffin — though details on the tragic death have yet to be shown on screen.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.