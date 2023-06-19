90 Day's Violet Won't 'Admit I'm Wrong' as Riley Visits Vietnam with Many Questions — and PI on Speed Dial

Violet just told her friends about her relationship — and trust issues — with Riley as he flew to her homeland

By
Published on June 19, 2023 10:22AM EDT
90 day fiance
Photo:

TLC

Violet and Riley may not see eye to eye on everything once they meet on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Viewers got their first peek at Violet — and her personality — on Sunday night’s episode as she finally revealed her long-distance boyfriend while celebrating her birthday over drinks with friends. One thing stood out during the conversation: Violet will always be right, no matter what. 

“To me, women are always right,” she said, translated to English. “I will never admit I’m wrong, even if I’m wrong, I will still say I’m right.”

Riley and Violet 90 Day Fiance

TLC (2)

This seemed like to prove unappealing to Riley, who was on a dogged search for the truth. The military vet was in talks with a private investigator to dig up any dirt on Violet ahead of his trip to Vietnam because he remained unconvinced Violet had been honest about her divorce and her time on dating apps. 

In the conversation with her friends, Violet admitted Riley could get “extremely crazy” about his trust issues. Their repeated, intense arguments were an early red flag making her want to slow down the relationship. 

Despite their differences, Riley was on his way to Vietnam to meet Violet in person for the first time.

Despite their growing closeness, Riley still wouldn't say “I love you” — not because he didn't have feelings for Violet, but because of previous trauma and rejection after vocalizing his emotions to other women. 

So, the pair instead opted to make light of strange dynamic, calling each other “jerks” and even giving the finger as a sign of affection. But how those communication coverups would hold up in a real-world environment remained yet to be seen — like so much else.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

