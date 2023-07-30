90 Day's Riley and Violet Block Each Other After Blowout Fight: 'You Trampled and Insult Me'

The '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' couple — who have been teetering on a split — found themselves at an impasse as each told their loved ones they wouldn't be first to reach out

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on July 30, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Riley & Violet, 90 day Fiance
Riley and Violet on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC

Riley and Violet began to question their future together after a blowout argument.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple — who were no longer on speaking terms — blamed each other for causing the fight.

“I've been in Vietnam about a week now and last night, Violet and I had a big blowout at the restaurant,” Riley explained. “I really wish things didn’t get so heated, but I felt insulted.” 

He admitted that he was upset at himself for getting “so angry” but had no second thoughts about standing up for himself and ceasing communication, sharing, “I don't regret telling her pretty much I'm not putting up with the nonsense so I blocked her. I really have nothing to say to her.”

90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
Riley and Violet on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC

Violet was also not over Riley and his friend Tiffanie confronting her about not deleting a dating app. “I feel terrible because of the things that happened yesterday and I’m still feeling angry today," she said. "Riley and his friend disrespected me when forcing me to answer questions that I don’t feel comfortable with.”

During a shopping trip with her daughter Tuyet, Violet shared that she was initially impressed by Riley during their dinner date but he “suddenly changed his attitude.”

“He told me he would phone his friend. She was like his sister. Then she started asking me questions, but with an interrogation tone of voice,” Violet told her daughter. “I still answered Tiffanie’s questions but she was totally impolite to me.”

Violet was particularly upset because Riley didn’t stand up for her, explaining he “should have stopped her and said that you shouldn’t do that to my girlfriend. He should have protected me but he forced me to answer her questions.”

90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
Violet on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC

In a confessional, Violet shared that she would not allow history to repeat itself after her ex-husband didn’t stand up for her to his mother after the birth of their second child. “I cannot develop a relationship with a man if I feel that he cannot protect me. That was one of the reasons why the relationship between me and my ex-husband did not last,” she explained. 

“My ex-husband didn’t raise his voice to protect me, a person who just delivered a baby, against my ex-mother-in-law’s attack,” she added. “And since then, I never forgot that day when my ex-husband didn’t protect his wife. Last night, Riley did not protect me and I will never forget that for the rest of my life.”

Violet sent Riley a text message before they blocked each other which detailed her concerns. Her message read, “You are supposed to protect me, over here, you trampled and insult me. You don't deserve to be a man. If you come to Vietnam to meet my family, my family is allowed to ask you and when I come to your country, you are allowed to ask me. You want to know me. You have an uneducated, unscrupulous attitude. If you're like that, you should go away.”

After reading the text message, Riley questioned whether they would be able to stay together if everything was on Violet’s terms. 

“So that sounds like I'm not allowed to ask any questions at all. It's her way. It's everything what she wants,” he said. “I'm not built that way. It's really disappointing because for the last two years, Violet and I have been talking about being together and being a family, and I'm not sure if this relationship can be salvaged or if I even want it to be salvaged or she wants it to be salvaged.”

Riley and Violet 90 Day Fiance
Riley and Violet on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC (2)

The pair appeared to be at a stalemate as they both refused to be the first to reach out after the fight.

“I would meet with Violet, but it won’t be because I reached out to her,” Riley said. “She would have to make an effort to meet with me. She would have to apologize, she would have to do the talking. She would have to explain herself to me. I have nothing to explain to her.”

She felt similarly unyielding: “If he takes the initiative to apologize and reconcile with me, to admit he was wrong, he made a big mistake, that he hurt my feelings and insulted me, maybe I’ll forgive him. But to continue this relationship, he has to find me because that’s his fault, not mine.” 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

