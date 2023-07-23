90 Day's Riley Refuses to 'Believe Anything' Violet Says About Her Continued Dating App Use: 'Major Red Flag'

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple Riley and Violet hit another rough patch during their time together in Vietnam

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
Published on July 23, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
Photo:

TLC

Ever since Riley landed in Vietnam to spend time with Violet, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple have repeatedly clashed. But this time around, the pair may be done for good.

In Sunday's episode, the pair FaceTimed with Riley's friend Tiffany. But the conversation quickly turned into a confrontation when Tiffany asked Violet why she didn't delete a dating app from her phone. In response, Violet said she forgot the app's password — something, it should be noted, is not required to delete an app from any smartphone.

"This is another instance where I don't believe anything she's saying, and she's just squirming around looking nervous," Riley later said during a confessional moment. "I don’t understand this. I really want to trust her but this is a major red flag for me."

After bickering for several more moments, Violet walks off in disgust.

"I did nothing wrong," she said. "Why am I forced to answer that question? Even if he asked me, I don’t like it. Then I have the right not to answer, let alone have someone who is not his family or father, mother, brother or sister to ask. He doesn’t have the right and was very impolite."

90 Day Fiance

TLC

As the pair decompressed from their latest tense encounter, Riley said this was the "last straw."

"I really came here with the best intentions in my heart and in my mind, and I got my ass handed to me," he continued. "It's her way or the highway. And you know what? I'm not putting up with them. I don't have to."

Violet, for her part, called Riley a "child" and a "psycho."

"He should have spoken well of me instead of interrogating me like a cop and let others insult, humiliate and trample me like that," she explained. "Is he worthy to be the man I entrust my life to? No."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

