90 Day: Riley Defends Himself Against Violet's Mother's Accusations That He's 'Jealous' and Controlling

The couple had a serious heart-to-heart conversation during the latest episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 16, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
Photo:

TLC

Things have been rocky for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Riley and Violet ever since they met up in person in Vietnam, but this week offered a glimmer of hope for the oddball pair thanks to an honest conversation that addressed some simmering issues.

While touring the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh, Riley and Violet found a bench and sat down because Violet wasn’t feeling well. That proved an opportunity for the two to open up about their hangups with each other.

Violet, 43, felt Riley, 48, was rude to her and her family when they had dinner the previous night. After the meal, Violet's mother told her she felt Riley was “jealous” and wanted to “control” her.

“I’m not trying to control [you],” Riley answered. “I’m trying to understand what’s going on.”

90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet

TLC

She also explained he wasn’t “thoughtful” and that it is customary in her culture for a suitor to bring their date’s mother a gift like flowers or chocolates — something Riley failed to do.

“When you come visit my home, you don’t buy a flower or some chocolates,” she explained. “Very bad. Yeah, very bad in Vietnam.”

Riley felt “horrible” for disrespecting Violet’s mother and country. “That’s not my intention,” he said. “I do need to learn more about your culture.”

“My question to you is, when are you going to learn about my culture?” Riley added. “You call me ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’ in front of people. In my culture, in America, that’s rude. That’s disrespectful, especially when a woman says that about the man that she’s with.”

Realizing the error of her ways, Violet said she was “sorry.” “I never thought to intentionally upset Riley,” she admitted later. “To make this relationship better, I think I need to change myself a bit, too.”

90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet

TLC

Violet’s apology appeared to put Riley somewhat at ease and gave him a renewed sense of optimism.

“I don’t want to give up on us,” Riley said. “I think we have the potential, but I think fundamentally, we’re not understanding each other’s culture. But I think we have the opportunity to make this something good by paying attention [to each other], by asking questions. I’m willing to try, because I care about you.”

Riley asked Violet to dinner, which she agreed to. “Do you mind if I wear sexy dress?” she added.

“I would really like you to wear a sexy dress,” he said, smiling.

90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet

TLC

During a confessional interview later, Riley admitted his trip hadn’t been “so easy,” but he thought he and Violet were “really starting to communicate” more.

“I want to believe this is us starting to get back on track, but in reality, we have a lot of issues we need to address," he said. "I’m willing to put in the work, because I believe in us. I just hope she does, too.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Speculations About Her Marriage to Ethan (amid split speculations to be more exact) via her IG Story:
Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Rumors She and Ethan Have Split
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Embraces Her Birth Name After Leaving Mental Health Facility
Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Insists Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Splitting' Despite Having a 'Very Hard Time'
'RHONY' Star Ubah Hassan Reveals the Advice She Received from Her Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan
RHONY's Ubah Hassan Reveals Advice She Received from Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance "Meisha Drops an Ultimatum for Nicola"
90 Day's Meisha Drops an Ultimatum for Nicola: Engagement or Their Time Together 'Will Be Over'
Sai De Silva attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Sai De Silva Boils Down Her Marriage Advice After 14 Years with David Craig: 'Have Sex' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance cast members Jasmine and Gino
90 Day: Jasmine Calls Gino Boring — Maybe Because He's Too Fascinated by the Panama Canal to Dote on Her
90 Day Fiancee
90 Day: Statler's Journey to 'Decide the Rest of My Life' Is Derailed as Dempsey Falls to a Stomach Parasite
90 Day: Tyray Learns Love Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen' Cam Girlâ¦and Still a CatfishÂ 
90 Day: Tyray Learns Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen' Cam Girl — and (Still) a Catfish
90 Day Fiance Cleo and Christian
90 Day: Cleo Questions If Christian Is Her Match as He Lands in Hot Water for Making Women 'Uncomfortable'
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend â and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend — and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
Kody Sister Wives Teaser 07/12/23
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Himself a 'Devil' as Sole Remaining Wife Robyn Sobs over Broken Family
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary
Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'