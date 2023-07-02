90 Day's Riley Thinks Violet Is Cheating and Confronts Her for Making Him an 'Afterthought'

Riley was questioning his future with Violet on Sunday’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

During the episode, he admitted that it was “upsetting” Violet had made other plans during his visit to Vietnam, adding, “I still have some questions and I think I feel that I might be a little more committed to this than her but I'm hoping for the best.”

While on a FaceTime call with his friend Tiffanie, he shared that he was “a little disappointed and a little upset” about Violet’s decision to leave him on his own for the day and his pal worried that there was another man in her life.

“I want to believe that I'm the only man that's in Violet’s life, but her behavior is making me really question it especially when she didn't delete the dating app that we met on after she was so adamant that I delete,” he said in a confessional. “Now that I'm here and she's not with me, it makes me question her truth a little bit more.”

Violet’s lackluster reaction to Riley’s gift on last week’s episode also added to his concern. “Even when I gave her the pearls last night, I felt I didn't get the energy that I thought I was gonna get. It felt like it was basic to her," he said.

Despite his reservations, he told Tiffanie that he had a “commitment ring” with him but he would only give it to Violet if she showed him that she was as “serious and committed” as he was.

“I could definitely see Tiffanie's point of view and I'm really disappointed that Violet and I are getting off on the wrong foot but I came too far to give up on us that easily and I want to see if we can make a way to be together,” he shared in a confessional.

Later in the episode, Violet changed her plans and the pair met up to see the sights in Vietnam, but Riley was still bothered by her initial choice to leave him behind.

“But do you understand how that made me feel?” he asked. “It kind of hurt because I came over 8000 miles and I kinda feel like I'm an afterthought.”

After she tried to change the subject, he added, “Well, I'm asking, do you understand how I would feel? I feel like you didn't really prepare for me being here. That's how it feels.”

When she wasn’t able to articulate what was behind her decision, Riley expressed his frustration in a confessional, sharing, “So I'm not sure if Violet truly understands what I'm saying. But I am a little taken aback by her lack of emotions whenever I speak about something that's a concern for me, she kinda shuts it down. But then when she speaks about something that's of concern for her, I have to listen.”

Violet insisted that she cared about him after he pushed more about making time for him.

“I decided to meet Riley early because I think he go to here for long ways,” she explained. “And I think, maybe he upset. Of course, I want a relationship. And I see he care about me, and he can forgot everything about the past, we can develop a relationship.”

Riley was focused on mending the relationship despite his worry that there could be more surprises in store. He shared, “I have two weeks here, which is not a lot of time to find out if this is the woman I'm gonna spend the rest of my life but I really believe that we're on the right track. I just hope Violet doesn't throw some kind of curveball at me like she has done before and derail this whole process.”

