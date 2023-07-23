90 Day's Razvan Makes Bold Proposal to 'Make Love Nonstop' and Have More Kids but Amanda Is Not on Board

From grief to her period, Amanda has a list of reasons why she’s not ready to get intimate with Razvan, who says he "understands" but wishes she was "more open"

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance Amanda and Razvan
90 Day Fiancé Amanda and Razvan. Photo:

TLC

Amanda and Razvan aren’t exactly on the same page when it comes to intimacy and their future.

On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple ran into more difficulties when Razvan, 26, brought up his desire for them to be intimate more frequently. Amanda, 31, told him that they couldn’t have sex because she was on her period and feeling “bloated.”

“I think that Razvan is hoping that by us having sex, it’ll help us connect more emotionally,” Amanda reflected. “I get it, but I’m not comfortable having sex with Razvan yet, especially coming from a marriage that I was in for so long and losing my husband.”

"90 Day Fiancé": Amanda and Razvan go shopping
90 Day Fiancé Amanda and Razvan.

TLC

Amanda’s husband, Jason, died of cancer. The couple had two young children together, a son and a daughter.

“I met Jason when I was 19,” she continued. “So it’s kind of like, I learned things and went through that experience with him. So, you know, it’s scary for me to take that leap and to be with someone intimately who is not Jason.”

Razvan admitted that finally having Amanda — who's from Louisiana — visit him in Romania after months of long distance hasn’t exactly played out the way he’d imagined it. He suggested that they have sex while she’s on her period, stating half-jokingly, “A real man have his sword with blood.”

“So far, being with Amanda, it’s not how I expected it to be in the beginning,” he said to producers. “I was just expecting to make love non-stop and to go out and have fun.”

“I understand that Amanda, she’s trying to be careful for her and for the kids,” he added. “But I wish for her just to be more open with us.”

Later in the episode, the couple went lingerie shopping and returned a swimsuit that Razvan had bought for Amanda. She said that it was “sweet” of him to want to buy her a gift, but that the bikini top just wasn’t her “style.” 

90 Day Fiance Amanda and Razvan
"90 Day Fiancé": Amanda and Razvan go lingerie shopping.

TLC

“It’s very sweet of Razvan to buy me a gift,” Amanda said. “However, he is the first man that has gotten me a gift since I’ve been with Jason. And in the back of my mind, I have that kind of, like, guilt, you know, that comes with being with someone else.”

At the store, Amanda picked out another bikini. Then the couple chatted with the shop’s owner, who asked if she liked Romania and whether she could see herself moving to Bucharest to live with Razvan. Amanda answered that she wouldn’t live there, because, “I have kids and I don’t want them to live in the city.”

Razvan responded with, “We can make three or four more [children].” Amanda wasn’t sure if he was “being serious” about that — but was definitely not on board with the idea, telling him that she wanted to have “none.”

“I hope that he’s joking,” Amanda said later. “When Razvan and I were first getting to know one another, I had asked him if he saw himself having children in the future and he told me no, that it didn’t matter to him.”

“So I hope that is still the case,” she added nervously. “Because at this point in my life, I don’t feel like I wanna have any more children.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations
90 day fiance
90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Meisha and Nicola Intensely Clash Over His 'Dismissive' Attitude and Her 'Messy' Lifestyle
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Jasmine Is 'Miserable' with Gino After He 'Gags' at Her 'Private Parts', She Says in Couples Therapy
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'
90 Dayâs Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties.
90 Day’s Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties'
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
90 Day's Riley Refuses to 'Believe Anything' Violet Says About Her Continued Dating App Use: 'Major Red Flag'
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Kate Gosselin Stands by Daughter Mady's 'Completely Accurate' Statement on Son Collin's 'Violent Tendencies'
Kate Gosselin Breaks Her Silence Following Jon and Son Collin's Bombshell Accusations (Exclusive)
90 Day: Sheilaâs Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires âYoungâ Interpreter Aimee
90 Day: Sheila's Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires New Interpreter and Asks If She's Married
Harold and Michaela 90 day fiance recap
'Match Me Abroad': Harold Is on Edge and Makes Spontaneous Visit to Michaela When She Starts Ghosting Him
'Love is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Confirms Relationship With Cait Vanderberry
Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden Debuts New Relationship with Cait Vanderberry: 'He's So Happy,' Says Source
Mady Gosselin Speaks Out About Brother Collin
Mady Gosselin Speaks Out About Brother Collin's Recent Accusations, Alleges He 'Physically Threatened' Her
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC: Jenn Slams Tamra for 'Airing All My S--- Out' as Ryan's Loyalty Is Questioned Once Again
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Fast' Pete Davidson Romance, Admits She Didn't 'Deal and Heal' After Kanye West Split
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'Would Never Take Back' Her Struggles with Ex Kanye West — and Is Finally 'at Peace'