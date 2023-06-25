90 Day: Razvan Says Amanda's 'Pushing Me Away' as She's 'Uncomfortable' and 'Jealous' He Kisses Other Women

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Amanda and Razvan have very different needs — and it’s all bubbling to the surface.

The virtual lovers are finally together in Romania, but Razvan’s career could throw a giant wrench in their plans to get serious. While Amanda is still feeling out if Razvan could be a good fit for her kids — particularly after her husband died earlier in the year — his mind is on his latest music video.

Sunday night’s episode showed Razvan asking Amanda if she’d like to be the love interest in his steamy new clip. She quickly shot down the idea, saying “I’m not an actress. I don’t want to do it.”

That meant Razvan would have to look elsewhere to fulfill his vision — and it might even include a kiss with another woman.

Amanda has long been vocal about that boundary, saying that she doesn’t want his lips near another woman even if it's for work. Razvan’s video producer is also nervous about their “relatively fresh” relationship, and what the video’s tone could do to their bond.

Razvan spoke to his colleague in another language. “Amanda is jealous,” he said. “But we’ll see. It’s a test for her.”

Later, Amanda expressed discomfort when she heard her name, and didn’t have any idea what was being said.

“I find it really rude that Razvan is talking to this guy, obviously about me because I hear my name,” she told cameras. “It makes me uncomfortable a little bit because I don’t know what he’s saying.

This isn’t the first time Amanda and Razvan have clashed. Earlier in the episode, they went grocery shopping, and Razvan seemed to forget all of Amanda’s strict dietary restrictions. He called her “picky” as they shopped the aisles and ended up mostly empty handed.

Through it all, Razvan worried Amanda is “pushing me away” — maybe because of her late husband, or because she’s just not comfortable in a new environment.

Another giant concern is Razvan’s race to America. The Romanian man is already set up to interview for a tourist visa, but Amanda’s concerned it’s way too soon for him to meet her kids.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

