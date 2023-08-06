90 Day: A Revelation from Razvan Raises Red Flags for Amanda as Friend Calls Their Relationship 'Toxic.'

Amanda continued to have doubts about her relationship with Razvan on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

On Sunday night’s episode, as the couple enjoyed a low-key dinner date, the mood turned sour when Razvan revealed something that caught Amanda totally off guard — and raised major red flags.

Razvan, who lives in Romania, told Amanda he’s confident that his mother will like her, but that she won’t be pleased about the possibility of him moving to the U.S. to be with her. "But," he said, "they always knew that I want to move there, even if I [did] not meet you."

90 Day Razvan. TLC

This took Amanda by surprise. “You always wanted to move to the United States?” she questioned.

Razvan responded that it was a “dream from when I was a child” and insisted that he had told her “in the beginning.”

“You never said that to me before,” Amanda shot back. “If you would have told me that from the beginning, I would have been like, ‘Well, that’s kind of a red flag. That’s a little strange.’”



TLC

Razvan quickly attempted to put her doubts at ease, telling her, “Don’t try to think that only because it was a dream of mine to move there, I’m with you or something. It’s not about America, it’s about you.”

But Amanda wasn’t convinced. “You have to think of it from my position,” she said. “I’m not trying to come off as, like, ‘Oh, I don’t trust you,’ or ‘I don’t believe you,’ but I have to be cautious. I have to ask these questions and I have to truly know your intentions.”

“Because there’s so much at stake,” the mother of two continued. “It’s more than my heart. It’s me, Junior’s heart, Aleena’s heart ... bringing you into our family and into our lives. So, it’s even more important that I know that you’re really with me because you love me and you’re not trying to just, I don’t know, like… not be real with me.”

Her response disappointed Razvan. He later said in an interview: “The most important thing in your relationship is trust. When you lose trust, you have nothing. And I don’t think Amanda trusts me.”

“I don’t know, I know it’s a hard situation for her because of the kids,” he added. “But it makes me feel insecure that I invest in someone, my feelings, and she cannot stop herself [from] find[ing] reasons to argue. I don’t know what she really wants from me.”

90 Day Amanda and Diana. TLC

Later in the episode, Amanda met up with her friend Diana, who voiced her concerns, “If I start a relationship, I want peace, not to fight. You love him [Razvan] or you’re just attached to him?”

Amanda insisted she was “in love” with Razvan. But Diana pushed further, claiming that she could tell from the couple’s “eye contact” that it was a “toxic relationship.”

“I don’t think our relationship is toxic,” Amanda protested. “I think we love each other very much.”

In an interview later, she admitted, “It is difficult to hear Diana call my relationship toxic. I don’t know if Diana has any ulterior motives, if she, like, has a crush on Razvan or ... I don’t know. Maybe that’s the reason she’s so critical about our relationship.”

Diana insists she was just being a “good friend,” telling Amanda, “He suffered a lot in the past. Divorce and stuff like that. And after, his heart was like ... a prison. And I don’t want you to play with him.”

In an interview our of earshot from Amanda, Diana was blunt: “I think this is not love. I think this is just a form of attach[ment]. I think it’s impossible to love a person in a short time. And I don’t think this will be a healthy relationship. And I think it’s not working.”

“I just want you to be careful with him,” she told Amanda. “You understand?”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.