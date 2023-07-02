90 Day: Razvan Gets So 'Scared' of Amanda's Jealousy That He Cries When She Reminds Him of His 'Toxic' Ex-Wife

Amanda and Razvan were facing another hurdle in their relationship on Sunday’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After turning down the opportunity to star in her boyfriend’s music video, Amanda, a single mother from Louisiana, was upset to learn that the TikTok stripper would be kissing another woman during the shoot.

“My first couple of days in Romania, Razvan has not been that considerate of me,” she admitted in a confessional. “It's confusing because over the phone he was so caring and listened to what I had to say and right now, I feel really upset by Razvan being so dismissive of my concern about him kissing another woman in his music video.”

She added: “I know that he's not trying to hurt me, but I need him to hear me more.”

TLC

After asking if he understood why she was bothered by his decision, he apologized but added, “Why [do] you need to get so upset? Some things are not in my control and I didn't do that because I wanted to exclude you.”

However, she argued, “It was in your control to say that you're going to kiss a girl in your video.”

The situation escalated after Razvan shared that he wanted her to hear about the kiss to gauge her response. She then told him, “So, it’s like a game, like, you say things just to see my reaction.”

“No, kinda of,” he responded. “But I’m afraid that you might one day tell me, ‘You know Razvan, I can’t accept your job, I can’t accept what you will do’ and this will hurt my feelings because I invest my love in you and one day you just tell me you leave.”

“I was also hurt in the past with the same thing,” he added as broke down in tears.

Razvan called his relationship with ex-wife “toxic” in a confessional and added the pair had “a lot of fights so we got divorced after six months and I couldn't be in a relationship again for two years because when I love, I put everything in that person.”

He then admitted to fears that he and Amanda are heading down the same path, sharing, “I'm really scared that Amanda is pushing me away intentionally and I'm tired of having fights.”

Amanda also wanted more from their relationship and expressed that he didn’t listen to her feelings. However, he responded, “I always care about your feelings, to not do something that will upset you and I feel like sometimes you're just mean [to] me. Like, just disconnected [from] me.”

She then apologized for her actions, saying, “I’m sorry if I was distant to you. I was just upset” and he replied, “And I’m sorry that I did what I did.”

TLC

Amanda confessed that she may have been putting too much pressure on the relationship.

“I came here to see if Razvan is potentially the perfect man for me and a good father figure for my kids,” she shared. “I'm expecting a lot from this relationship. And maybe that's been causing me to be too hard on Razvan and not allowing myself to open up in this relationship.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

