90 Day: Razvan Disappoints Widow Amanda with His Lack of Empathy — Then Bamboozles Her with U.S. Visit

Razvan may be moving too fast for widow Amanda on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Sunday night’s episode showed the new couple exploring Romania with a heaviness between them — Amanda’s kids.

Earlier in the episode, she revealed her son, Junior, called Razvan and explained that his biological father is dead. To Amanda — whose husband died earlier in the year — the comment was unsettling and unnatural.

She had Junior’s remark on the brain as she saw her first bits of Romania. Unable to shake the conversation, Amanda asked how Razvan would feel if she packed up and headed home — three weeks early.

“A chance for us versus my children’s wellbeing,” Amanda said. “I don’t want to hurt them.”

TLC

Razvan wasn’t thrilled with the prospect of Amanda leaving early. “Well, we have only three weeks,” he said. “I feel like they will go really fast.”

He admitted he can “understand” where Amanda is coming from by making those tough decisions, but “it does not mean I will not be hurt.”

With the conversation making no progress, Amanda was less than prepared for Razvan’s next move. While enjoying a romantic drink together, he pretended to propose to Amanda with his house key. Though the gesture was sweet, Amanda wasn’t having it.

“I won’t need a key,” she said, admitting she didn’t see herself returning to Romania for some time once she goes home to America.

Next, he dropped a bomb. Razvan announced he’d had an interview for a tourist visa to America — something Amanda did not approve of.

“That’s not realistic,” she told her boyfriend. “I need to see. I have to consider talking with [my kids] Junior and Leah, letting them know ‘How will you feel if Razvan comes here to visit?’ I have to think of my kids. And I think it’s just way too soon.”

Razvan, though disappointed, was understanding. “Yeah, then after one month?” he countered. Amanda still said, “I don’t know.”

Amanda then gave the full story to cameras. “When Razvan says he wants to come to America, it seems insane to me. I think it’s just way too soon. There’s just too much I have to figure out, and it seems like he was disappointed. I’m trying my best to make him understand that it’s about my kids and their feelings, and that’s my job as a mom to do what’s best for them, and put my feelings behind theirs.”

At this point, Amanda has only spent two days in Romania, and already has thoughts of leaving. Without wanting Razvan in America — at least not until she’s confident it won’t impact her kids — the fate of their relationship is anyone’s guess.

Not to mention: a preview for next week’s episode shows Razvan’s music video producer questioning if she’s a “jealous” type. The TikTok stripper doesn’t seems ready to button up his career for his girlfriend’s comfort level, even while she’s sitting next to him.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

