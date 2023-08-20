90 Day: Nicola Fears His 'Very Difficult' Mom Won't Bless Marriage to Sexually Active Divorcée Meisha

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Nicola has begun to second-guess his decision to introduce Meisha to his family.

On Sunday’s episode, Nicola admitted he was “a little nervous” for Meisha to meet his mother Nadia even though the pair had been discussing it for months.

Meisha shared that she was “excited” for the meeting but worried about what Nicola’s family would think “I'm getting really nervous," she admitted. "They don't know who I am or anything really about me. And according to Nicola, they might not like me because of my past.”

Meisha and Nicola on '90 Day'. TLC

Nicola was also worried about how his mom would react to the couple’s relationship after hiding from her for seven years.

“My mom can be a very difficult woman. She's 70 years old, and she's set in her way,” he said in a confessional. “My mom dreamed that I [would] get married. You know that I will have my own life, my own home, my wife.

He continued, “But she will never expect that Meisha will be like the type of woman for me because she's diverse. American. Not a virgin. I basically hide Meisha [for] seven years ... so that's going to be a heart attack for my mom — like an atomic bomb that I'm dropping on my mom.”

Nicola told Meisha that he would prefer they not discuss her past divorce with his mother and she responded, “I'm not gonna hide who I am. That'd be weird. I'm not gonna lie, period. So, tomorrow my hope is that you can be just as proud of who I am as I am.”

Nicola on '90 Day'. TLC

On the way to meet his family, Nicola was still questioning if his family would accept Meisha and his desire to marry her.

“The more it's getting closer to meeting my family. I admit I'm nervous because I think what will be the reaction, what they're going to say about Misha?” he wondered. “Even though my family is not religious as I am, they believe very strongly in tradition. They're expecting me to marry a virgin and from the homeland.”

“On top of that, I never brought any woman to my mom’s home,” he added. “I have no doubts about the relationship between me and Meisha and I want to marry her. I am convinced 100 percent, but it will be very hard for us if my family will refuse to accept who she is.”

When they arrived at the home, Meisha immediately gave Nicola’s mother Nadia flowers and chocolate, but they struggled to communicate due to their language barrier.

Nadia shared her first impression of Meisha, saying, “Nicola has never brought a girl to the house, so Nicola surprised me when he said he was going to bring a girl home to introduce me. She looks cute and friendly, but I don’t know why she’s here.”



Meisha on '90 Day'. TLC

Meisha asked Nicola to stay with her so he could translate their conversation. He responded, “You don’t have to speak with my mom too much.”

However, she insisted that he properly introduce her to his mother. They both appeared annoyed and she added, “You have to think about the person here who doesn’t speak Arabic and is meeting your mom.”

They were then joined by his brothers Andy and Mickey, whose reaction Nicola was still worried about. “Once I explain to them who Meisha is, what she is to me, her status, things will start to fall down,” he hoped. “I’ll be honest, I am a little bit hesitant. Like awkward, like maybe it's bad idea to introduce me to my family.”

When his brothers asked Meisha to tell them about herself, she and Nicola argued over who should do the introduction and he insisted that he didn’t want to speak about his “private life” to his family.

“Why are you reacting the way that you are? Why do you feel tense?” she asked.

“Because this is who I am, Meisha,” he replied.

The episode concluded with his brothers pushing Nicola to find out how he knew Meisha.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

