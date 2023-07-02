90 Day: Meisha and Nicola Indulge in Godly 'Heavy Petting' but Clash Over 'Control'

Things really popped off on Sunday's '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' when Meisha confronted Nicola about his refusal to reveal their seven-year relationship to his family

Published on July 2, 2023
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Meisha and Nicola finally got together in Israel after seven years, but it’s not exactly the reunion they were hoping for.

The couple's first night together seemed to be getting off to a good start, with both Meisha, 43, and Nicola, 46, sharing that there was “kissing and hugging of course.” However, the two were saving sex for marriage, and they made sure they didn’t cross that line.

“Nothing happened last night that we couldn't say God would be proud of, but there was definitely some heavy petting going on because I did hop over to Nicos bed to cuddle up a little bit,” Meisha said. “I think that's all just normal and cute and fun, but nothing that God would be mad at.”

Nicola, who didn’t know what "heavy petting" meant, explained that getting to be with Meisha in person for the first time was “awesome.”

“I feel love toward Meisha and it's been like, 16 years to be without a girl,” Nicola said in a confessional. “It was, like, so sensational to kiss Meisha and hug her, and I just love it."

meisha and nicola

TLC

Although Meisha had been married and divorced before — and is a mother — she revealed that since she converted to Judaism, she is celibate in a relationship for the first time and it “feels weird.” She wanted to figure out how to feel more connected to Nicola, asking how to "close that gap" between them.

“How can we even be more affectionate?” she asked him. “Like, hot and cute, you know what I mean?”

Nicola told her to “give it time" and joked that she wants her hand to be “glued” to his. He told her he will improve and their relationship will get better with time.

After the pair headed out to explore Nazareth, Nicola got excited to show Meisha the “Holy Land.”

“In the beginning of our relationship, when we start to talk about Jesus, this is where the connection started between me and her,” Nicola explained. “So I hope that showing all these holy sites to Meisha, that will also make our relationship also stronger.”

90 Day Fiance Meisha and Nicola

TLC

The fun came to a halt when Meisha asked when she would meet Nicola’s mother and brothers, noting that was “of utmost importance” to her.

“I don't know why you are dreaming to meet my mom. It’s like you're going to get married with my mom,” Nicola snapped back at her before revealing that only his youngest brother knew about the relationship, but the other was unaware Meisha exists.

In a confessional, Meisha confessed, “It makes me think, like, maybe the reason he’s been hiding me is maybe because he's ashamed of my past."

Nicola continued to grow impatient with Meisha, saying, “Show me in the Bible where it says ‘go tell your brother' that you need to tell him, ‘I am getting married.’”

Despite Meisha stressing how important this was to her, Nicola said his family was “not so important for our relationship,” and shut down the conversation altogether.

meisha and nicola

TLC

Later in the episode, Meisha admitted that there were some parts of the day “that I didn't love so much.” She added, "I'm here for one reason and one reason only: to meet you and get answers about what we've invested in our lives now for almost seven years."

When Meisha confronted Nicola with concerns that he may be “embarrassed” of her for not being a virgin or having been divorced, he got upset. “Oh my god, Meisha, why do you say this word?” he asked. “Get out from your lexicon. Embarrassed? Embarrassed for what? All this love between us, I would be embarrassed from you, Meisha?”

Nicola called Meisha’s concerns “drama” and told her to go to sleep because she was speaking “nonsense.” 

“The problem with you, Meisha, is that you never want to be done with any conversation,” Nicola blurted out. “When you start to talk, you never stop. You are the most cute when you are mute, I'll be honest with you.”

90 Day FiancÃ©: Before the 90 Days

TLC

Meisha did not budge, though, saying that Nicola’s defense mechanism when things get uncomfortable is to change the subject. “I need you to meet me where I am and stay there with me until the issue is resolved,” she said, arguing that he was sweeping the conflict under the rug. 

However, Nicola insisted in his confessional, "I can listen to her but I don't have to agree with what she's saying."

He went on to say that even though the couple had a few arguments over the phone, he did not expect fights to start when she arrived in Israel. In considering solutions to their issues, Nicola noted that Meisha is not fulfilling the role he thinks she should be doing in the relationship.

“It is important to me to show to Meisha that I am the man, a woman cannot control a man,” he told the camera. “I just want relaxation from Meisha, like, I come in and she start to bother me.”

90 Day Fiance Meisha and Nicola

TLC

To put an end to the confrontation, Nicola told Meisha the same thing he said earlier that day — that he will improve.

“If you mean that, then that's great, but if you're just saying that to get me to shut up and move on, just know that this stuff keeps coming up unless it's really rectified," she warned. “If we were to get married and can't even push through basic conversations, I am beginning to think how would this marriage work.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

