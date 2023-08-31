90 Day: Nicola's Muddy Attempt at Seduction Flops as Meisha Says He Has the Touch of a 'Barbarian' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's 'Before the 90 Days', Meisha admits Nicola is "missing a golden opportunity" to take advantage of "flirty and fun" moment

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 02:52PM EDT

Despite Nicola's hope of showing Meisha  his romantic side, this weekend's latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seduction scene devolves into a big mess.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Nicola and Meisha try out some hands-on therapy, rubbing Dead Sea mud on each other.

Nicola says he hopes his girlfriend will “never forget” the experience — and she responds, “Well, that's the understatement of the century.”

As he rubs mud on her skin, she admits that she is less than titillated by his awkward technique, asking, “Is this the sexiest way to do this?”

90 Day: Nicola's Muddy Attempt at Seduction Flops as Meisha Says He Has the Touch of a 'Barbarian'
Nicola and Meisha on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC

After adjusting positions, she reminds him to be “gentle,” adding, “not caveman-style.” When he continues to slap mud on her, she says, “Whoa, can you try not to be a barbarian?”

Meisha shares in a confessional that she is frustrated by Nicola not making the most of experience.

“I am very physically attracted to Nicola, that kind of innocence, that kind of funniness about him and then he does everything with confidence, I actually think it's super sexy," she says. "But Nicola is missing a golden opportunity right now to make this moment a little bit flirty and fun [by] putting this Dead Sea mud on me like you would spackle a wall.”

She adds, “I don't think that he's quite feeling comfortable and in his element, nor do I think that he really knows maybe what to do.”

90 Day: Nicola's Muddy Attempt at Seduction Flops as Meisha Says He Has the Touch of a 'Barbarian'
Nicola and Meisha on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC

Meisha tries to gently guide Nicola to a more sensual technique as she applies mud to his skin and asks, “So the way that I'm putting this on you, do you want to put it on me again anywhere?”

He misses the hint and refuses to apply more mud to her skin, so she tells him, “That’s not the right answer by the way. You should say, ‘Yes, I can't wait to touch you more.’”

While Nicola believes he is becoming “more passionate,” Meisha knows he has a lot to learn.

“I have so much grace for you because I actually understand you," she tells him, "and I understand where you've been, but because you're a virgin, I also want you to feel free to come to me and ask me questions on like the sexual stuff ... I just don't want you to ever feel embarrassed about something like, 'Well, I wouldn't know how to do that.'"

90 Day: Nicola's Muddy Attempt at Seduction Flops as Meisha Says He Has the Touch of a 'Barbarian'
Nicola and Meisha on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC

But Nicola isn't convinced he needs any help

“I know what is woman," he insists. "I know how woman operate. I know everything but everything has to come in the right time.”

Meisha responds, “You can't fully know how women operate because that would just be impossible.”

But, he counters, “I live in the world.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

