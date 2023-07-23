90 Day's Meisha and Nicola Intensely Clash Over His 'Dismissive' Attitude and Her 'Messy' Lifestyle

Meisha isn’t loving Nicola’s tone on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — especially when he talks poorly about her to his friends.

During Sunday's episode, Meisha, 43, was stunned when Nicola, 46, introduced her to his friend, and began mocking the way she keeps their shared hotel room.

“You have to see our room. [It] look[s] like the forest,” Nicola said on the TLC series. “Like Tarzan, I think he live[s] better than that. I’m not joking. I never saw a woman brought with her all America and make it messy place in her room. I didn’t expect it.”

That wasn’t all. To cameras, Nicola complained that Meisha was attached at the hip to a kitten she found, which embarrassed him in front of his pal.

“Every cat she see[s] in the street she thinks she is the mother of it,” he said. “I don’t like it.”

All was upsetting to Meisha, who has made one thing clear: she has to meet Nicola’s family and friends, or their relationship isn’t going to work. Instead of “excitement," she felt offended during the interaction.

“He’s being dismissive and a little insulting to me,” she told cameras. “This is a side that I have never seen of Nicola before, and it is concerning.”

In another moment, Meisha added that she was sick of Nicola “insinuating that I’m crazy” — not only to his friends, but in her own emotional expression.

Tensions rose when the pair returned to their hotel room. Meisha tearfully brought up the hurtful comments, and tried to tell Nicola why she was upset. In turn, he dismissed her tears and said she's “too emotional sometimes.”

In response, Meisha said, “You, Nicola, need to start acting from your heart. I can’t mechanically tell you all the time how to treat me. Can you imagine what it would be like for me to live my whole life with someone feeling like they don’t really care?”

The conversation ended when Nicola retreated from a crying Meisha to take a shower. He told cameras, “Meisha think[s] she is the victim. I don’t think she cries for good reason.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.