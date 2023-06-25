90 Day's Meisha Navigates Love Sans Sex with Nicola as He Pushes for Marriage — Despite Keeping Her a Secret

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Meisha and Nicola aren’t exactly on the same page.

Meisha, 43, is looking for a little bit of flirty affection, but Nicola, 46, wants to wait until marriage — which he’s expecting to come a bit too soon. On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day, the couple finally met in person, and Meisha’s cuddly demeanor wasn’t going to fly with the ultra-Christian man.

One scene showed the pair entering their hotel room and Meisha quickly climbing into Nicola’s twin bed for a snuggle. With uncomfortable laughter, he pushed her away and called her a “crazy girl” for her attempts at intimacy.

It wasn't just sex Meisha was looking for either. She knew Nicola's commitment to virginity meant he wouldn't have intercourse until marriage. “I am very comfortable being flirty and fun and touchy and romantic, and I know that those gestures don’t have to lead to sex,” she said in an interview as a clip of her tapping Nicola’s butt played on screen.

She admitted she would have to “navigate” his unwillingness to show affection in a way she hadn't quite fathomed before they met in person.

While Meisha hoped for general closeness, Nicola was ready to talk about marriage. He didn’t see why the virtual couple of seven years wouldn’t take the next step immediately. Meisha, though, wasn’t ready for that level of commitment until she could get to know Nicola better.

“If you had the annulment, I would marry you on the spot,” Nicola told Meisha. While she appreciated the sentiment, Meisha appeared caught off guard. “I do not disagree with you, I just don’t know that I totally agree with you yet,” she said. Meisha wanted to “go deep” to know their love was “for real” before tying the knot.

To Nicola, this was shocking. “I don’t think we need all this time. Just, for what?” he said in an interview. “If God brings you somebody to your life, you know this is coming from God. She know me. She know how I behave. She know what I think. She know what I believe. I’m surprised that she don’t have the same emotion like me.”

But there was yet one more stumbling block looming that could change everything for Meisha and Nicola — the couple was staying in a hotel room for the week because Nicola still hadn’t told his mother about the relationship after seven years. He expressed concerns in a previous episode that, until Meisha’s former marriage was annulled by the Catholic church, she might not be accepted into his family.

Meisha was just about to learn that hard truth. A preview for next week’s episode shows the American woman emotionally asking how much his mom knows — and if she even knows Meisha exists.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.